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NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Michael Mosiman battles Haiden Deegan.jpg
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
deegansmxinsiderhouston.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

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Could Bulls select Arizona’s Burries in NBA draft?
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Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
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Fields fills ‘big need’ for Chiefs’ QB depth

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Bilas wonders if Duke can overcome injuries

March 16, 2026 02:32 PM
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to discuss the teams that can win March Madness, how NIL and the transfer portal are affecting the tournament and more.

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