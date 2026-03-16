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Bilas wonders if Duke can overcome injuries
March 16, 2026 02:32 PM
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to discuss the teams that can win March Madness, how NIL and the transfer portal are affecting the tournament and more.
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