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Reported Fields trade a ‘win-win’ for Chiefs, Jets
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Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Reported Fields trade a 'win-win' for Chiefs, Jets

March 16, 2026 12:33 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Jets reportedly trading Justin Fields to the Chiefs and examines why the deal makes sense for both sides.

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