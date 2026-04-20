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Brown trade to Patriots the 'most likely outcome'
April 20, 2026 03:02 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss reports that Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to be traded to the Patriots in early June.
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