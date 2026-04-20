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Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
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Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Texans make Anderson the highest-paid non-QB

April 20, 2026 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Houston Texans making Will Anderson Jr. the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and discuss C.J. Stroud's future with the team.

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