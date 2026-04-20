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Capitals say they’ll have a contingency plan for whatever Ovechkin decides on his future

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Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz will have elbow surgery and is expected to miss about 3 months
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
UConn’s Solo Ball will take a medical redshirt and miss next season after undergoing wrist surgery
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
Capitals say they’ll have a contingency plan for whatever Ovechkin decides on his future

Top Clips

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Villopoto: 450 title comes down to who can execute
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Carmichael’s early days in amateur career
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Can Towns pick up his scoring against the Hawks?

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Watch Now

What does the future hold for Tomac?

April 20, 2026 07:32 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto discuss Eli Tomac and reflect on knowing when to retire from Supercross, including injuries, timing, and the challenges of stepping away at the right moment.

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