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How lack of star QB prospects hurts 2026 NFL Draft
April 21, 2026 08:37 AM
Mike Jones of The Athletic explains why the lack of top-tier quarterback prospects beyond Fernando Mendoza limits the intrigue typically expected of NFL drafts.
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