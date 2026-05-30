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Dan Beaver
,
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,
Mabrey scores 18, Rice adds 17 as Tempo make first 31 FT attempts in 93-72 win over Storm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gauff’s French Open title defense ends after third-round loss to Potapova
Associated Press
,
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,
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Kitchen fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I feel good’
Deegan expects to ‘kick some butt’ in 450 class
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HLs: Rice, Mabrey lead Tempo's win over Storm
May 30, 2026 03:32 PM
Tempo's Marina Mabrey scored 18 and rookie Kiki Rice grabbed 17 points of her own in the Toronto's Tempo 93-72 win over the Seattle Storm on Saturday afternoon.
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