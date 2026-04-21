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Timberwolves kept their head down to take Game 2
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Randle: Wolves can’t beat ourselves in postseason

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Watch Now

Timberwolves wore Jokic down in Game 2

April 21, 2026 02:02 AM
NBA Showtime discusses the Timberwolves’ fourth quarter defense that wore down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, leading to Minnesota's comeback victory to even the first-round series.

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