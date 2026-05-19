MLB Injury Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. set for return, Rangers lose Corey Seager

In this week’s Injury Report, Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to return to the Braves lineup after he was activated from the injured list on Monday. Corey Seager is sidelined with a back injury. The Dodgers will see some shuffling in the rotation after Blake Snell hit the injured list with loose bodies and Tyler Glasnow experienced a setback. That and much more as we take a look at all the recent relevant injury news around baseball.

⚾️ Baseball is back! MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring)

There seemed to be some trepidation about bringing Acuña back to play on Miami’s artificial turf, but the team decided he was ready, activating him from the 10-day injured list on Monday. He missed just over two weeks with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Acuña wasn’t in the lineup on Monday, but should make his return on Tuesday against the Marlins.

Corey Seager (back)

Seager had sat out the weekend series against the Astros after dealing with back spasms and left the team to visit a specialist and undergo imaging. News came Monday that he’ll miss a bit of time, landing on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. There’s currently no timeline for a return, as back injuries can certainly be tricky, but it seems the team is hoping to get him back after the minimum 10-day stint. Ezequiel Duran should slide over to shortstop, with Justin Foscue getting more playing time at second base.

Jackson Holliday (hand)

Holliday was activated from the 10-day injured list on Monday. The 22-year-old infielder has been on the shelf all season due to a hamate bone fracture he suffered in spring training. It was a slower recovery for Holliday after he experienced some setbacks. He was a popular breakout candidate after hitting 17 homers with 17 steals and a .242 batting average in his age-21 season last year. Holliday is expected to step back in at second base and see some time at third.

Heliot Ramos (quad)

Ramos was removed from Friday’s game against the A’s in the sixth inning with right quad tightness. The team then placed him on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain. Manager Tony Vitello said the 26-year-old outfielder would be sidelined for a “handful” of weeks. It sounds like we can’t expect Ramos back until mid to late June. It’s a tough blow to the team, as he was one of the better offensive producers, slashing .267/.307/.424 with four homers and 20 RBI across 176 plate appearances. Casey Schmitt is expected to see some time in left field as the team searches for ways to keep him in the lineup while getting Bryce Eldridge at-bats at first base and designated hitter.

Trevor Story (sports hernia)

Story missed Friday’s contest against the Braves with an adductor issue he’s apparently been battling through all season. It could help explain his .547 OPS through 41 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 15, with a sports hernia. Story is weighing surgery to address the issue, which could keep him out for 6-10 weeks. Andruw Monasterio steps in at shortstop, for now. If Story is facing a lengthy absence, the team could also consider moving Marcelo Mayer back to shortstop.

Gerrit Cole (elbow)

Cole moved his minor league rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and allowed one run while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings on Saturday, reaching 86 pitches and averaging 97 mph. With rookie Elmer Rodríguez optioned back to the minors, the team has an opening in the rotation for the weekend series against the Rays. Cole could be activated to make his debut for the series opener on Friday. It would be his first start since the 2024 postseason after missing all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Welcome to Scranton, Gerrit Cole, who did his best Dunder-Whifflin impression 😎



The @Yankees ace strikes out six in his rehab start for the @SWBRailRiders: pic.twitter.com/EIZiKzihMd — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 17, 2026

Jose Altuve (oblique)

Altuve left Saturday’s game against the Rangers in the eighth inning with left side pain. He was unable to run out of the batter’s box on a ground ball. An MRI revealed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, and he was placed on the 10-day injured list. A strain of that severity will likely keep him out for at least a month. With Jeremy Peña back from his hamstring injury, Braden Shewmake and Brice Matthews should help fill Altuve’s void at second base.

Brendan Donovan (groin)

Donovan had made it back from the injured list for one week before reaggravating the groin injury that forced him to miss time from April 18 to May 8. The team placed him back on the injured list on Sunday with a plan for him to resume baseball activities in two to three weeks. With that in mind, we could probably expect Donovan back in roughly a month if all goes well. The Mariners promoted Colt Emerson to take over at the hot corner. The 20-year-old top prospect slugged his first home run on Monday against the White Sox.

Blake Snell (elbow)

Snell made it back for one start before falling victim to loose bodies in his left elbow. He had missed the first seven weeks with shoulder fatigue. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Monday that the 33-year-old left-hander will undergo Nanoscope surgery this week, the same less invasive procedure that Tarik Skubal recently underwent that comes with a roughly 4-6 week timeline. We’ll get a clearer picture once he’s throwing again. The recently acquired Eric Lauer will likely take Snell’s spot in the rotation. The Dodgers traded for Lauer after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old left-hander owns a 6.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and a 26/16 K/BB ratio across 36 1/3 innings.

Tyler Glasnow (back)

Glasnow, out for the last two weeks with lower back spasms, was shut down on Monday after experiencing a setback. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters his back “flared up” on him again, without specifying how long Glasnow will be shut down. The team was hoping to get him back before the end of the month, but is now looking at a more extended absence. With Eric Lauer already stepping in for the injured Blake Snell, Glasnow’s setback could open the door for River Ryan to get the call from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ryan O’Hearn (quad)

O’Hearn was removed from Saturday’s game against the Phillies with right quad discomfort and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. He’s been having an outstanding season with the Pirates, slashing .289/.368/.459 with seven homers and 29 RBI across 182 plate appearances. There’s no word on the severity of the injury or a potential timeline. Outfielder Jake Mangum was activated in the corresponding move.

Clay Holmes (leg)

Holmes took a 111 mph comebacker off his right leg in the fourth inning against the Yankees on Friday. He was somehow able to see seven more batters before exiting. X-rays revealed a right fibula fracture that is expected to keep him out for about three months. The 33-year-old right-hander was off to an excellent start, posting a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 45/18 K/BB ratio across 52 2/3 innings. With a three-month timeline, expect Holmes to move to the 60-day injured list at some point. It looks like 24-year-old left-hander Zach Thornton will get the first shot at taking Holmes’ spot in the rotation.

MacKenzie Gore (lat)

Gore gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in a 28-pitch first inning before he was pulled from his start in Colorado on Monday with left lat tightness. The team is calling the move precautionary, but don’t be surprised if he requires a stint on the 15-day injured list. We should know more after further evaluation in the coming days.

