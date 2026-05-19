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Watch Now

Florio: Wemby is the most exciting player since MJ

May 19, 2026 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the greatness of Victor Wembanyama, with Florio comparing the Spurs star to Michael Jordan and Simms calling Wemby a “modern Wilt Chamberlain.”

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