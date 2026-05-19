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The Mets’ 10-run 12th against Washington was baseball’s biggest extra inning since 1983
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Ginn loses no-hitter in 9th and then the game when Neto’s 2-run homer gives Angels 2-1 win over A’s

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Wemby continues to raise the bar for Spurs

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HLs: Caruso everywhere from deep, on defense

May 18, 2026 11:47 PM
Despite the loss in Game 1, Alex Caruso was everywhere for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Spurs, pouring in eight 3s and getting active on the defensive end.

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