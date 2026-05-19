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Fudd puts up best performance yet vs Mystics

May 18, 2026 10:32 PM
LaChina Robinson, Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird recap rookie Azzi Fudd's performance in the Dallas Wings' win against the Washington Mystics.

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