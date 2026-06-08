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HLs: Sparks' trio snuffs out visiting Fire
June 7, 2026 10:55 PM
The Portland Fire had their hands full trying to rein Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike as they combined for 58 points in a home win for the LA Sparks.
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