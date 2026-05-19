Wings 'set the tone' during win vs Mystics

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Newhook scores in OT to lift Canadiens over Sabres 3-2 in Game 7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fudd scores season-high 12, Bueckers adds 18 to lead Wings past Mystics 92-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Starting lineup for the 2026 Indy 500
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wemby puts on historic show in WCFs Game 1
HLs: Spurs take epic double-OT win in Game 1
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Newhook scores in OT to lift Canadiens over Sabres 3-2 in Game 7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fudd scores season-high 12, Bueckers adds 18 to lead Wings past Mystics 92-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Starting lineup for the 2026 Indy 500
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wemby puts on historic show in WCFs Game 1
HLs: Spurs take epic double-OT win in Game 1
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Wings 'set the tone' during win vs Mystics
May 18, 2026 10:43 PM
Michael Grady and Sarah Kustok recap the Dallas Wings win over the Washington Mystics, including the Wings' 30 assists in a 92-69 win.
Related Videos
02:01
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
05:03
Lynx’s Miles is already ‘separating herself’
02:03
Fudd puts up best performance yet vs Mystics
03:21
Ogunbowale: Fudd is ‘just getting comfortable’
53
Bueckers: Wings ‘held each other accountable’
01:47
Bueckers takes a trip to a WNBA Mount Rushmore
02:07
Mystics are the bet in matchup against Wings
01:59
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks
01:41
HLs: Jaquez scores 20 in win over Lynx
02:16
HLs: Clark’s double-double against Seattle
04:08
Mitchell: Fever needs be ‘intentional’ on defense
01:41
Clark on Fever’s win: ‘Defense needs to improve’
01:28
‘Active defense’ assists Fever in win over Storm
02:39
Wilson on Aces’ fourth straight win
02:21
HLs: Hard fought fourth quarter between Aces-Dream
01:19
Wilson on how Aces can take down Dream
03:00
Miller siblings talk basketball, WNBA’s NBC return
02:37
Dream’s Reese previews matchup with Aces, Wilson
01:31
Choose to dream: Celebrating 30 years of the WNBA
03:03
Growing Up Miller: The iron family of basketball
01:29
Miller, Bird preview Aces vs Dream, Storm vs Fever
02:05
Highlights: Mystics escape OT thriller vs. Fever
02:00
Highlights: A’ja drops 45 on Sun in Aces win
09:39
Fudd bringing UConn standard to Dallas, WNBA
02:23
Miles has quickly become frontrunner for WNBA ROTY
01:56
HLs: Liberty get revenge against Portland Fire
02:15
HLs: Lynx get last second win against Wings
12:36
What has changed the most about the WNBA?
07:43
Swoopes on WNBA growth: ‘People finally get it’
14:19
How ‘historic’ WNBA CBA will impact 30th season
Latest Clips
01:59
HLs: Wemby puts on historic show in WCFs Game 1
01:57
HLs: Spurs take epic double-OT win in Game 1
57
Pelicans tap Mosley as team’s next head coach
01:42
SGA presented with 2025-26 NBA MVP trophy
05:58
OKC’s depth, Chet vs. Wemby lead WCFs storylines
03:09
SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
05:02
OKC needs Holmgren to ‘step up offensively’ in WCF
06:11
Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?
03:18
Eyes on SGA, Wemby, Hartenstein in WCF Game 1
09:55
Top matchups to watch in Spurs-Thunder WCF
08:38
Mitchell, Mobley stepped up in Cavs’ Game 7 win
08:31
Will SGA end Thunder’s season by making history?
02:21
Spurs, Thunder meet for last stand in Wild West
01:15
Havertz rises highest to give Arsenal 1-0 lead
10:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Burnley Matchweek 37
04:00
Arteta reacts to ‘massive win’ against Burnley
03:01
PL Update: Arsenal on brink of clinching title
01:37
Fantasy impacts of Rams’ primetime schedule
01:58
HL: Mitchell pours in 26 in Cavs’ Game 7 blowout
01:36
Irving expected back for Bucs’ training camp
01:41
Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move
06:17
Will another Eli situation happen in NFL draft?
11:40
Is spoiling the NBA MVP announcement a problem?
04:18
Edwards going to Spurs bench was ‘surprising’
04:27
Cunningham scoreless in second half of Game 7
02:00
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
01:42
Snell’s injury puts spotlight on Sasaki’s growth
01:40
Don’t expect instant fantasy output from Emerson
01:41
What Fried’s absence means for Yankees, fantasy
11:07
Boozer provides advice to son Cam before NBA draft
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue