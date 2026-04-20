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Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
April 20, 2026 09:12 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch being arrested in Georgia ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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