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Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 4 Joey Aguilar
March 16, 2026 12:37 PM
Chris Simms discusses the "starting quarterback-caliber traits" Joey Aguilar had and dives into why he's higher on the Tennessee quarterback than most analysts.
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