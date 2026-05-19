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What's Skattebo's ceiling coming off of injury?
May 19, 2026 02:57 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Cam Skattebo's outlook in 2026 coming off of a gruesome leg injury and if he can provide an RB2 return for fantasy managers in Year 2.
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