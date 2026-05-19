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MLB: MAY 13 Cubs at Braves
Braves place star catcher Drake Baldwin on 10-day IL with strained oblique muscle
Los Angeles Dodgers v. San Diego Padres
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19
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Four-Star Ace Alston Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

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Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
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Brissett under center benefits Arizona playmakers
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Tyson labeled an ‘elite separator’ by QB Shough

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Mets' Benge 'needs to be added' amid surge

May 19, 2026 02:22 PM
With Carson Benge tearing the cover off the ball lately, Eric Samulski shares why fantasy managers need to be all over the Mets' electric rookie while they can amid his hot streak.

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