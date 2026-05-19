Seager's injury opens door for Durán, Foscue

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Braves place star catcher Drake Baldwin on 10-day IL with strained oblique muscle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Four-Star Ace Alston Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
Brissett under center benefits Arizona playmakers
Tyson labeled an ‘elite separator’ by QB Shough
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Braves place star catcher Drake Baldwin on 10-day IL with strained oblique muscle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Four-Star Ace Alston Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
Brissett under center benefits Arizona playmakers
Tyson labeled an ‘elite separator’ by QB Shough
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Seager's injury opens door for Durán, Foscue
May 19, 2026 02:22 PM
Eric Samulski explores what Corey Seager's trip to the 10-day injured list means for the Rangers and fantasy managers, where attention could turn to Ezequiel Durán and Justin Foscue.
Related Videos
01:33
Mets’ Benge ‘needs to be added’ amid surge
01:59
When might we see Altuve return?
01:35
Red-hot Baldwin heads to IL (oblique)
02:00
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
01:42
Snell’s injury puts spotlight on Sasaki’s growth
01:40
Don’t expect instant fantasy output from Emerson
01:41
What Fried’s absence means for Yankees, fantasy
01:27
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
01:59
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
03:19
Padres ‘found something’ with Sheets’ power
40
Sheets takes Kirby deep for second HR of game
01:07
Sheets jumps on first pitch to put Padres up early
01:48
Mariners call up No. 6 overall prospect Emerson
01:34
Rays show off scrappy identity in 30th win of year
02:00
HLs: Rays become AL’s first team to reach 30 wins
02:11
Caminero after TB’s 30th win: ‘Things are working’
57
Diaz crushes first-pitch home run to dead center
55
Walls’ bases-clearing triple gives Rays the lead
01:36
AL-leading Rays play ‘exciting brand of baseball’
56
Caminero takes Perez deep for 12th homer of year
01:23
What has made Bleday so successful lately?
01:53
Harrison a solid trade option for fantasy managers
01:42
Suarez continues to be a valuable asset in fantasy
01:33
Angels the ‘best bet’ for fewest wins in MLB
02:04
Raleigh worth keeping on rosters while on IL
01:34
Fried pulled from start due to elbow soreness
01:21
Snelling heading to IL after first career start
01:32
Miller makes season debut for Mariners
01:34
Alvarez will miss 6-8 weeks with meniscus tear
01:41
Twins’ Ober worth streaming in ‘right matchups’
Latest Clips
01:21
Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
01:42
Brissett under center benefits Arizona playmakers
01:32
Tyson labeled an ‘elite separator’ by QB Shough
01:31
What’s Skattebo’s ceiling coming off of injury?
18:27
Miller’s WCF Game 1 takeaways, Knicks-Cavs preview
01:40
Identifying early Belmont Stakes betting favorites
02:12
Knicks set up ‘very well’ to handle Cavaliers
02:25
Target Bengals’ win total among AFC North teams
04:23
Mosley brings developmental experience to Pelicans
04:18
Pistons enter offseason with ‘obvious’ holes
02:57
Patrick: Wembanyama is the best player in the game
06:58
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cousins and Mendoza
05:17
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: J.J. McCarthy
05:35
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tua Tagovailoa
04:14
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Marcus Mariota
08:12
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
04:27
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
01:30
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy
02:10
Owners to vote for more international games
05:19
Skattebo says he’ll be ‘ready to go’ by Week 1
04:14
Harbaugh can get Giants believing in 2026
01:19
Will Steelers make the playoffs in 2026?
15:12
Sorsby sues NCAA amid gambling probe
06:23
Analyzing Rodgers’ tendency to call out teammates
03:42
Will Rivers make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
09:24
Rodgers participates in first day of Steelers OTAs
04:43
Can Rodgers improve interactions with teammates?
06:02
Simms remembers playing with Blount on Titans
12:15
Florio: Wemby is the most exciting player since MJ
02:24
Castle speaks on Spurs’ composure in 2OT win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue