Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19

The Padres (29-18) beat the Dodgers (29-19), 1-0 on Monday night. thanks to a first inning home run by Miguel Adujar. San Diego looks to win the series Tuesday at Petco Park.

Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak was snapped in the loss as the offense couldn’t get going. The Dodgers managed five hits and 10 strikeouts to five walks in the loss. Three of the five hits came from the top of the lineup via Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. The Dodgers are 3-3 since Betts has come back to action.

San Diego is riding a four-game winning streak, their second longest of the season. The Padres offense scored 15 total runs in the two games prior to the Dodgers, but only managed one yesterday. The Padres have now shutout four teams and the following game, San Diego has lost the previous three. Will that streak continue versus the Dodgers tonight?

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Padres



Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-163), San Diego Padres (+135)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-122), Dodgers -1.5 (+102)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Padres



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (May 19): Emmet Sheehan vs. Griffin Canning



Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan

2026 stats: 41.2 IP, 3-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 Ks, 12 BB



Padres: Griffin Canning

2026 Stats: 11.0 IP, 0-2, 10.64 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 14 Ks, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Padres’ Miguel Andujar is hitting .298 with 39 hits and 66 total bases over 131 at-bats

is hitting .298 with 39 hits and 66 total bases over 131 at-bats The Padres’ Jackson Merrill is hitting .202 with 35 hits and 49 strikeouts over 173 at-bats

is hitting .202 with 35 hits and 49 strikeouts over 173 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .299 with 53 hits and 91 total bases over 177 at-bats

is hitting .299 with 53 hits and 91 total bases over 177 at-bats The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .265 with 44 hits and 48 strikeouts over 166 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Padres



The Padres are 21-25-1 ATS and to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 21-27 ATS and to the Under this season

The Padres are 7-4 ATS and 6-5 on the ML as a home underdog

The Dodgers are 14-9 ATS as a road favorite, ranking second-best

The Padres are 6-5 to the Over as a home underdog

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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