Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Jacoby Brissett, Kenneth Walker III, Colston Loveland lead Week 17’s Regression Files
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 16: Jaylen Warren and Ashton Jeanty explode
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans
Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_251223.jpg
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
nbc_roto_camspencer_251223.jpg
Grizzlies’ Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
nbc_fnia_bestnfcteam_251223.jpg
NFC playoff teams need to ‘look out for’ the Rams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Jacoby Brissett, Kenneth Walker III, Colston Loveland lead Week 17’s Regression Files
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 16: Jaylen Warren and Ashton Jeanty explode
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans
Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_251223.jpg
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
nbc_roto_camspencer_251223.jpg
Grizzlies' Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
nbc_fnia_bestnfcteam_251223.jpg
NFC playoff teams need to 'look out for' the Rams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PSU's Mingo, Rice answer quickfire questions

December 23, 2025 02:48 PM
Penn State's Kayden Mingo and Eli Rice sit down to pick who between them is the bigger trash talker, better cook and more.

nbc_cbb_michiganhl_251221.jpg
04:11
Highlights: Michigan rolls through La Salle
nbc_cbb_oregonzaga_251221.jpg
07:47
Highlights: Gonzaga fends off Oregon
nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_cbb_topfour_251213.jpg
03:28
Who are the top-four teams in the Big Ten?
nbc_cbb_marpur_251213.jpg
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
nbc_cbb_prycecomp_251213.jpg
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebillanalysis_251213.jpg
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebraskapostgm_251213.jpg
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
nbc_cbb_oscarcluffcomp_251213.jpg
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB

nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_251223.jpg
01:30
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
nbc_roto_camspencer_251223.jpg
01:30
Grizzlies’ Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
nbc_fnia_bestnfcteam_251223.jpg
01:39
NFC playoff teams need to ‘look out for’ the Rams
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_251223.jpg
06:43
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
nbc_fnia_nfcwishlist_251223.jpg
03:15
Dungy: Hurts must be more involved in running game
nbc_fnia_bestafcteam_251223.jpg
03:01
Why the Texans are among AFC’s best teams
nbc_nba_givinggifts_251223.jpg
09:51
Would a move for Davis work for Raptors?
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
01:49
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
02:44
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_ffhh_brock_purdy_251223.jpg
07:25
Is Purdy a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football?
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251223.jpg
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251223.jpg
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
nbc_ffhh_waier_rb_carter_251223.jpg
12:51
Pursue Carter, Corum, Sampson, Wilson on waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
01:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_csu_bearssf_251223.jpg
03:53
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_251223.jpg
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
nbc_csu_billseagles_251223.jpg
03:47
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_ugly_sweaters_251223.jpg
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
nbc_csu_giantsraiders_251223.jpg
03:14
NFL Week 17 Preview: Giants vs. Raiders
nbc_nba_wishlist_251223.jpg
10:04
HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD
nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_nba_pickset_251223.jpg
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_lionsvikings_251223.jpg
03:50
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_cowboyscommanders_251223.jpg
03:59
NFL Christmas Preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bucsdolphins_251223.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_patsjets_251223.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 17 Preview: Patriots vs. Jets