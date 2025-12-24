 Skip navigation
Villanova turns back Seton Hall 64-56 in Wildcats’ Big East Conference opener

  
Published December 24, 2025 01:18 AM

NEWARK, N.J. — Acaden Lewis had 16 points and Villanova beat Seton Hall 64-56 in the Wildcats’ Big East Conference opener on Tuesday night.

Lewis added five rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (10-2, 1-0). Bryce Lindsay hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Matthew Hodge hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Elijah Fisher had 13 points to lead the Pirates (11-2, 1-1), who saw a five-game win streak end. Josh Rivera added 10 points and A.J. Staton-McCray scored nine.

Villanova took the lead for good with 6:53 to go in the first half. The score was 31-27 at halftime with Lindsay racking up eight points. Villanova used a 16-0 run in the second half to build a 47-29 advantage with 14:11 left.