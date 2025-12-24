2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Mike Evans tries to bust the Bucs out of their funk, Drake London angles for a better day than he had in his return, and Michael Wilson keeps battling Marvin Harrison Jr. for looks.

Week 17 Receivers

1 Puka Nacua LAR at ATL 2 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. ARI 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at CAR 4 CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN 6 George Pickens DAL at WAS 7 Jameson Williams DET at MIN 8 Nico Collins HOU at LAC 9 A.J. Brown PHI at BUF 10 Chris Olave NO at TEN 11 Tee Higgins CIN vs. ARI 12 Mike Evans TB at MIA 13 Drake London ATL vs. LAR 14 Courtland Sutton DEN at KC 15 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. SEA 16 Zay Flowers BAL at GB 17 Jauan Jennings SF vs. CHI 18 DJ Moore CHI at SF 19 Michael Wilson ARI at CIN 20 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TB 21 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET 22 DeVonta Smith PHI at BUF 23 Jakobi Meyers JAC at IND 24 Stefon Diggs NE at NYJ 25 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at LV 26 Christian Watson GB vs. BAL 27 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. HOU 28 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at IND 29 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at CIN 31 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at MIA 32 Troy Franklin DEN at KC 33 Alec Pierce IND vs. JAC 34 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. HOU 35 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. JAC 36 Josh Downs IND vs. JAC 37 Adonai Mitchell NYJ vs. NE 38 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. PHI 39 Parker Washington JAC at IND 40 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS vs. DAL 41 Emeka Egbuka TB at MIA 42 Xavier Worthy KC vs. DEN 43 Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET 44 Jayden Reed GB vs. BAL 45 Mack Hollins NE at NYJ 46 Jalen Coker CAR vs. SEA 47 Romeo Doubs GB vs. BAL 48 Rashid Shaheed SEA at CAR 49 Chimere Dike TEN vs. NO 50 Tre Tucker LV vs. NYG 51 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. PIT 52 Darius Slayton NYG at LV 53 Keenan Allen LAC vs. HOU 54 Cooper Kupp SEA at CAR 55 John Metchie III NYJ vs. NE 56 Adam Thielen PIT at CLE 57 Tre Harris LAC vs. HOU 58 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI at SF 59 Jayden Higgins HOU at LAC 60 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. LAR 61 Elic Ayomanor TEN vs. NO 62 Malik Washington MIA vs. TB 63 Jack Bech LV vs. NYG 64 Isaiah Williams NYJ vs. NE 65 Isaac TeSlaa DET at MIN 66 Marquise Brown KC vs. DEN 67 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN at KC 68 Xavier Legette CAR vs. SEA 69 Kyle Williams NE at NYJ 70 Christian Kirk HOU at LAC

WR Notes: Chris Olave had his long-overdue spiked week. The Titans offer an excellent reprise opportunity, though the game total (39.5) should limit overall enthusiasm. Either way, Olave finally appears to be the player fantasy managers always wanted him to be. … Although he’s going to finish with fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, Mike Evans has been Mike Evans in two games since returning, spiking one week and scoring in the other. Even as he’s failed to stop the Bucs’ breathtaking collapse, he’s a must-start against the Dolphins. … Drake London was a massive Week 16 dud as he returned from his knee injury, though he still commanded eight targets in the process. He also avoided injury setbacks, and remains a must-start wideout vs. a Rams secondary that has taken on serious water of late. … The league’s quietest 1,000-yard receiver, Zay Flowers remained productive when Lamar Jackson missed time earlier this season. Maybe we don’t love the upside if it’s Tyler Huntley under center, but we aren’t giving thought to benching Flowers for a mystery box WR4.

Jauan Jennings seems hard capped in the 5/70 range. Maybe that changes if George Kittle (ankle) is forced to sit, but Jennings remains more of a WR2 you “have” to play than “get” to play. … Rather unbelievably, Marvin Harrison Jr. immediately resumed capping Michael Wilson’s usage and upside in MHJ’s Week 16 return. Unlike the first time this happened, however, Wilson did have the better fantasy day. At least when it comes to this uncreative coaching staff, Wilson is the better player. He should be ranked as such for this Bengals smash spot even if doubts understandably linger. … Like Jauan Jennings, Jakobi Meyers is furnishing a shockingly consistent floor with seemingly little access to the ceiling. He can be a part of fantasy championships, not the driver of them. … It’s difficult to envision starting Justin Jefferson until you see how thin it is around him. Betting on his talent is still a better play than most of the other ideas you might have. … Ladd McConkey rarely falls to zero. That’s about the best you can say for him in the high-end WR3 range. His low but steady floor is always accompanied by theoretical ceiling, making him something of a necessity unless you are super deep at wideout. Very few people are this time of year.

Wan’Dale Robinson’s disastrous Week 16 was truly surprising. The Giants are clearly “simulating to end,” but most of the time “the computer” will still settle on at least roughly 10-12 PPR points for the G-Men’s miscast No. 1 wideout. … Parker Washington was the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver in Week 16 and it was not particularly close. Then again, his 10 targets were four more than he had combined the previous two weeks. It was a fluke, but not an unrepeatable one. The conditions will always be there for this to happen for a wideout who has strong chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. It would just be foolish to assume any given week will be the next breakout. Washington’s volatility keeps him in the WR4 ranks. … One theme no matter who has been under center for the Colts this season? Alec Pierce having big days. Although his floor remains uncomfortably low, Pierce is an ideal WR3/4 because his good days swing matchups. That’s all you can ask of a fantasy role player. … On the other hand, Michael Pittman Jr. has been a bust with duck-armed QB Philip Rivers. It does feel like an “only a matter of time” situation, but Rivers and fantasy managers are both out of time. If you’re playing Pittman as your WR3, it’s to bank 6-7 safe points and pray for something more.

Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel have the right matchup in the Cowboys, but they’re on a short week with the No. 3 quarterback, ancient Josh Johnson. If you have to play them, you can say you’re placing a bet on talent. If you don’t, maybe don’t. … Khalil Shakir is the Bills’ only viable pass catcher. He’s not making it count for much. You can play him. You do not have to play him. … Emeka Egbuka is good, or at least we think. He has also seemingly smashed into the rookie wall, and Mike Evans’ return has removed any upside usage case. If he’s going to produce fantasy points this week, it will have to be via big plays. It’s not the worst bet vs. the Dolphins, but it’s still a thin one. … With Rashee Rice (concussion) still sidelined, Xavier Worthy is the only show in town for someone named Chris Oladokun. Andy Reid can maybe scheme up some early looks, but consistent involvement for a player who wasn’t even popping with Patrick Mahomes under center feels like a stretch. Worthy is too risky vs. the Broncos’ elite defense.