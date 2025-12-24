2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Mike Evans tries to bust the Bucs out of their funk, Drake London angles for a better day than he had in his return, and Michael Wilson keeps battling Marvin Harrison Jr. for looks.
Week 17 Receivers
|1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|at ATL
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs. ARI
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|at CAR
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|at WAS
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|at MIN
|6
|George Pickens
|DAL
|at WAS
|7
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|at MIN
|8
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|at LAC
|9
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|at BUF
|10
|Chris Olave
|NO
|at TEN
|11
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs. ARI
|12
|Mike Evans
|TB
|at MIA
|13
|Drake London
|ATL
|vs. LAR
|14
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|at KC
|15
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|vs. SEA
|16
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|at GB
|17
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs. CHI
|18
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|at SF
|19
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|at CIN
|20
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs. TB
|21
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs. DET
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|at BUF
|23
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|at IND
|24
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|at NYJ
|25
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|at LV
|26
|Christian Watson
|GB
|vs. BAL
|27
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|28
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|at IND
|29
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs. DAL
|30
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|at CIN
|31
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|at MIA
|32
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|at KC
|33
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|vs. JAC
|34
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|35
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs. JAC
|36
|Josh Downs
|IND
|vs. JAC
|37
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|vs. NE
|38
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|vs. PHI
|39
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|at IND
|40
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WAS
|vs. DAL
|41
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|at MIA
|42
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|vs. DEN
|43
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|vs. DET
|44
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|vs. BAL
|45
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|at NYJ
|46
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|vs. SEA
|47
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|vs. BAL
|48
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|at CAR
|49
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|vs. NO
|50
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|vs. NYG
|51
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|vs. PIT
|52
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|at LV
|53
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|54
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|at CAR
|55
|John Metchie III
|NYJ
|vs. NE
|56
|Adam Thielen
|PIT
|at CLE
|57
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|58
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|CHI
|at SF
|59
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|at LAC
|60
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|vs. LAR
|61
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|vs. NO
|62
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|vs. TB
|63
|Jack Bech
|LV
|vs. NYG
|64
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|vs. NE
|65
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|at MIN
|66
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|vs. DEN
|67
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|at KC
|68
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|vs. SEA
|69
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|at NYJ
|70
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|at LAC
WR Notes: Chris Olave had his long-overdue spiked week. The Titans offer an excellent reprise opportunity, though the game total (39.5) should limit overall enthusiasm. Either way, Olave finally appears to be the player fantasy managers always wanted him to be. … Although he’s going to finish with fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, Mike Evans has been Mike Evans in two games since returning, spiking one week and scoring in the other. Even as he’s failed to stop the Bucs’ breathtaking collapse, he’s a must-start against the Dolphins. … Drake London was a massive Week 16 dud as he returned from his knee injury, though he still commanded eight targets in the process. He also avoided injury setbacks, and remains a must-start wideout vs. a Rams secondary that has taken on serious water of late. … The league’s quietest 1,000-yard receiver, Zay Flowers remained productive when Lamar Jackson missed time earlier this season. Maybe we don’t love the upside if it’s Tyler Huntley under center, but we aren’t giving thought to benching Flowers for a mystery box WR4.
Jauan Jennings seems hard capped in the 5/70 range. Maybe that changes if George Kittle (ankle) is forced to sit, but Jennings remains more of a WR2 you “have” to play than “get” to play. … Rather unbelievably, Marvin Harrison Jr. immediately resumed capping Michael Wilson’s usage and upside in MHJ’s Week 16 return. Unlike the first time this happened, however, Wilson did have the better fantasy day. At least when it comes to this uncreative coaching staff, Wilson is the better player. He should be ranked as such for this Bengals smash spot even if doubts understandably linger. … Like Jauan Jennings, Jakobi Meyers is furnishing a shockingly consistent floor with seemingly little access to the ceiling. He can be a part of fantasy championships, not the driver of them. … It’s difficult to envision starting Justin Jefferson until you see how thin it is around him. Betting on his talent is still a better play than most of the other ideas you might have. … Ladd McConkey rarely falls to zero. That’s about the best you can say for him in the high-end WR3 range. His low but steady floor is always accompanied by theoretical ceiling, making him something of a necessity unless you are super deep at wideout. Very few people are this time of year.
Wan’Dale Robinson’s disastrous Week 16 was truly surprising. The Giants are clearly “simulating to end,” but most of the time “the computer” will still settle on at least roughly 10-12 PPR points for the G-Men’s miscast No. 1 wideout. … Parker Washington was the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver in Week 16 and it was not particularly close. Then again, his 10 targets were four more than he had combined the previous two weeks. It was a fluke, but not an unrepeatable one. The conditions will always be there for this to happen for a wideout who has strong chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. It would just be foolish to assume any given week will be the next breakout. Washington’s volatility keeps him in the WR4 ranks. … One theme no matter who has been under center for the Colts this season? Alec Pierce having big days. Although his floor remains uncomfortably low, Pierce is an ideal WR3/4 because his good days swing matchups. That’s all you can ask of a fantasy role player. … On the other hand, Michael Pittman Jr. has been a bust with duck-armed QB Philip Rivers. It does feel like an “only a matter of time” situation, but Rivers and fantasy managers are both out of time. If you’re playing Pittman as your WR3, it’s to bank 6-7 safe points and pray for something more.
Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel have the right matchup in the Cowboys, but they’re on a short week with the No. 3 quarterback, ancient Josh Johnson. If you have to play them, you can say you’re placing a bet on talent. If you don’t, maybe don’t. … Khalil Shakir is the Bills’ only viable pass catcher. He’s not making it count for much. You can play him. You do not have to play him. … Emeka Egbuka is good, or at least we think. He has also seemingly smashed into the rookie wall, and Mike Evans’ return has removed any upside usage case. If he’s going to produce fantasy points this week, it will have to be via big plays. It’s not the worst bet vs. the Dolphins, but it’s still a thin one. … With Rashee Rice (concussion) still sidelined, Xavier Worthy is the only show in town for someone named Chris Oladokun. Andy Reid can maybe scheme up some early looks, but consistent involvement for a player who wasn’t even popping with Patrick Mahomes under center feels like a stretch. Worthy is too risky vs. the Broncos’ elite defense.