2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 24, 2025 01:17 PM

Taysom Hill vexes fantasy managers to the last, Dallas Goedert looks for one more touchdown, and Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren do what they can to finish their rookie years strong.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 17 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIat CIN
2George KittleSFvs. CHI
3Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLvs. LAR
4Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. PIT
5Dallas GoedertPHIat BUF
6Juwan JohnsonNOat TEN
7Dalton SchultzHOUat LAC
8Colston LovelandCHIat SF
9Hunter HenryNEat NYJ
10Brenton StrangeJACat IND
11Jake FergusonDALat WAS
12Taysom HillNOat TEN
13Tyler WarrenINDvs. JAC
14Darren WallerMIAvs. TB
15AJ BarnerSEAat CAR
16Travis KelceKCvs. DEN
17Colby ParkinsonLARat ATL
18Dalton KincaidBUFvs. PHI
19Mike GesickiCINvs. ARI
20Theo JohnsonNYGat LV
21Oronde Gadsden IILACvs. HOU
22Mark AndrewsBALat GB
23Chig OkonkwoTENvs. NO
24T.J. HockensonMINvs. DET
25Cade OttonTBat MIA
26Isaiah LikelyBALat GB
27Michael MayerLVvs. NYG
28Elijah HigginsARIat CIN
29Luke MusgraveGBvs. BAL
30Evan EngramDENat KC
31Darnell WashingtonPITat CLE
32Gunnar HelmTENvs. NO
33Terrance FergusonLARat ATL
34Pat FreiermuthPITat CLE
35Jonnu SmithPITat CLE
36Cole KmetCHIat SF
37Dawson KnoxBUFvs. PHI
38Jake TongesSFvs. CHI

TE Notes: George Kittle has the highest low-ankle sprain in the history of the NFL. With the 49ers in a fight for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Kittle should make a genuine effort at playing. If he does, he could be a role player. The role will still be right as a red zone and third down weapon. If Kittle sits, Jake Tonges becomes a TE2 Hail Mary toss. … Brock Bowers’ sudden Wednesday I.R. placement was a fittingly disastrous end to a sophomore campaign where nothing went right. Michael Mayer is a decent enough fill-in option if you got caught holding the 14-team league bag, but that’s all. … Kyle Pitts wasn’t really affected by Drake London’s return. Now he has an aces Week 17 matchup and game environment in a Rams pass defense giving up a lot of aerial production of late. … Dallas Goedert is the thinnest TE1 play you just have to keep rolling out there. He has a receptions floor and catches as many touchdowns as anyone at the position. He’s a must start even if you think I have him ranked too high. … Dalton Schultz, meanwhile, would be higher if he scored more. He did actually manage to do so in Week 16 (and Week 15). He’s a floor play who is in the lineup to help the cause, not advance the cause.

The last time Colston Loveland caught fewer than three passes was Week 6. It would be nice if you could do better, but if you can’t, you at least know some PPR points will be arriving in your inbox. … Taysom Hill is one of this week’s biggest fantasy question marks. Was last Sunday’s rushing usage real or just a Superdome send-off? As we so often do in these situations, I will split the difference. With the Saints’ backfield still banged up, I’ll bet Hill remains involved, but more as a 6-8 touch player than 16-18. That’s enough to make TE2 noise and maybe even crack the top 12, but it’s not a matchup-changing profile. … If Hill got a rousing home finale, Travis Kelce’s will be considerably more muted. We would assume Andy Reid sees to it that Kelce catches more than one pass, but he simply can’t be relied upon as a TE1 with “Chris Oladokun” delivering the football. … The Colby Parkinson scam predictably flopped for Week 16. Again, I believe his touchdown odds are better with Davante Adams in the lineup than out. … Dalton Kincaid and Oronde Gadsden II have both seen their floors go too low to continue responsibly placing TE1 streamer bets on their upside.

1Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat LAC
2Jason MyersSEAat CAR
3Cam LittleJACat IND
4Brandon AubreyDALat WAS
5Cameron DickerLACvs. HOU
6Andy BorregalesNEat NYJ
7Eddy PineiroSFvs. CHI
8Harrison MevisLARat ATL
9Cairo SantosCHIat SF
10Chris BoswellPITat CLE
11Wil LutzDENat KC
12Brandon McManusGBvs. BAL
13Jake BatesDETat MIN
14Chase McLaughlinTBat MIA
15Evan McPhersonCINvs. ARI
16Chad RylandARIat CIN
17Jake ElliottPHIat BUF
18Zane GonzalezATLvs. LAR
19Tyler LoopBALat GB
20Charlie SmythNOat TEN
21Michael BadgleyBUFvs. PHI
22Riley PattersonMIAvs. TB
23Will ReichardMINvs. DET
24Blake GrupeINDvs. JAC
25Joey SlyeTENvs. NO
26Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. SEA
27Daniel CarlsonLVvs. NYG
28Andre SzmytCLEvs. PIT
29Nick FolkNYJvs. NE
30Harrison ButkerKCvs. DEN
31Jake MoodyWASvs. DAL
32Ben SaulsNYGat LV

1Denver BroncosDENat KC
2New England PatriotsNEat NYJ
3Pittsburgh SteelersPITat CLE
4Detroit LionsDETat MIN
5Los Angeles RamsLARat ATL
6Houston TexansHOUat LAC
7Seattle SeahawksSEAat CAR
8Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBat MIA
9New York GiantsNYGat LV
10Dallas CowboysDALat WAS
11Jacksonville JaguarsJACat IND
12Los Angeles ChargersLACvs. HOU
13Green Bay PackersGBvs. BAL
14Minnesota VikingsMINvs. DET
15New Orleans SaintsNOat TEN
16Buffalo BillsBUFvs. PHI
17Philadelphia EaglesPHIat BUF
18Chicago BearsCHIat SF
19Tennessee TitansTENvs. NO
20Miami DolphinsMIAvs. TB
21Carolina PanthersCARvs. SEA
22San Francisco 49ersSFvs. CHI
23Cincinnati BengalsCINvs. ARI
24Cleveland BrownsCLEvs. PIT
25Las Vegas RaidersLVvs. NYG
26Baltimore RavensBALat GB
27Indianapolis ColtsINDvs. JAC
28Atlanta FalconsATLvs. LAR
29Kansas City ChiefsKCvs. DEN
30Arizona CardinalsARIat CIN
31Washington CommandersWASvs. DAL
32New York JetsNYJvs. NE