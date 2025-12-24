2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Taysom Hill vexes fantasy managers to the last, Dallas Goedert looks for one more touchdown, and Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren do what they can to finish their rookie years strong.
Week 17 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at CIN
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. CHI
|3
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|vs. LAR
|4
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. PIT
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at BUF
|6
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at TEN
|7
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at LAC
|8
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at SF
|9
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at NYJ
|10
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at IND
|11
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at WAS
|12
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at TEN
|13
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. JAC
|14
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|vs. TB
|15
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at CAR
|16
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. DEN
|17
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at ATL
|18
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. PHI
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs. ARI
|20
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at LV
|21
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|22
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at GB
|23
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. NO
|24
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. DET
|25
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at MIA
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at GB
|27
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|vs. NYG
|28
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|at CIN
|29
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|vs. BAL
|30
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at KC
|31
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|at CLE
|32
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|vs. NO
|33
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|at ATL
|34
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at CLE
|35
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at CLE
|36
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at SF
|37
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs. PHI
|38
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|vs. CHI
TE Notes: George Kittle has the highest low-ankle sprain in the history of the NFL. With the 49ers in a fight for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Kittle should make a genuine effort at playing. If he does, he could be a role player. The role will still be right as a red zone and third down weapon. If Kittle sits, Jake Tonges becomes a TE2 Hail Mary toss. … Brock Bowers’ sudden Wednesday I.R. placement was a fittingly disastrous end to a sophomore campaign where nothing went right. Michael Mayer is a decent enough fill-in option if you got caught holding the 14-team league bag, but that’s all. … Kyle Pitts wasn’t really affected by Drake London’s return. Now he has an aces Week 17 matchup and game environment in a Rams pass defense giving up a lot of aerial production of late. … Dallas Goedert is the thinnest TE1 play you just have to keep rolling out there. He has a receptions floor and catches as many touchdowns as anyone at the position. He’s a must start even if you think I have him ranked too high. … Dalton Schultz, meanwhile, would be higher if he scored more. He did actually manage to do so in Week 16 (and Week 15). He’s a floor play who is in the lineup to help the cause, not advance the cause.
The last time Colston Loveland caught fewer than three passes was Week 6. It would be nice if you could do better, but if you can’t, you at least know some PPR points will be arriving in your inbox. … Taysom Hill is one of this week’s biggest fantasy question marks. Was last Sunday’s rushing usage real or just a Superdome send-off? As we so often do in these situations, I will split the difference. With the Saints’ backfield still banged up, I’ll bet Hill remains involved, but more as a 6-8 touch player than 16-18. That’s enough to make TE2 noise and maybe even crack the top 12, but it’s not a matchup-changing profile. … If Hill got a rousing home finale, Travis Kelce’s will be considerably more muted. We would assume Andy Reid sees to it that Kelce catches more than one pass, but he simply can’t be relied upon as a TE1 with “Chris Oladokun” delivering the football. … The Colby Parkinson scam predictably flopped for Week 16. Again, I believe his touchdown odds are better with Davante Adams in the lineup than out. … Dalton Kincaid and Oronde Gadsden II have both seen their floors go too low to continue responsibly placing TE1 streamer bets on their upside.
Week 17 Kickers
|1
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at LAC
|2
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at CAR
|3
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at IND
|4
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at WAS
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|6
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at NYJ
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|vs. CHI
|8
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|at ATL
|9
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at SF
|10
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at CLE
|11
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at KC
|12
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. BAL
|13
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at MIN
|14
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at MIA
|15
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. ARI
|16
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at CIN
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at BUF
|18
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|vs. LAR
|19
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at GB
|20
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|at TEN
|21
|Michael Badgley
|BUF
|vs. PHI
|22
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. TB
|23
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. DET
|24
|Blake Grupe
|IND
|vs. JAC
|25
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. NO
|26
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. SEA
|27
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. NYG
|28
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. PIT
|29
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. NE
|30
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. DEN
|31
|Jake Moody
|WAS
|vs. DAL
|32
|Ben Sauls
|NYG
|at LV
Week 17 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|at KC
|2
|New England Patriots
|NE
|at NYJ
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|at CLE
|4
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|at MIN
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|at ATL
|6
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|at LAC
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|at CAR
|8
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|at MIA
|9
|New York Giants
|NYG
|at LV
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|at WAS
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|at IND
|12
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|vs. HOU
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. BAL
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|vs. DET
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|at TEN
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|vs. PHI
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|at BUF
|18
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|at SF
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|vs. NO
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|vs. TB
|21
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs. SEA
|22
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|vs. CHI
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|vs. ARI
|24
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|vs. PIT
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|vs. NYG
|26
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|at GB
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|vs. JAC
|28
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|vs. LAR
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|vs. DEN
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|at CIN
|31
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|vs. DAL
|32
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|vs. NE