2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Taysom Hill vexes fantasy managers to the last, Dallas Goedert looks for one more touchdown, and Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren do what they can to finish their rookie years strong.

Week 17 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI at CIN 2 George Kittle SF vs. CHI 3 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. LAR 4 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. PIT 5 Dallas Goedert PHI at BUF 6 Juwan Johnson NO at TEN 7 Dalton Schultz HOU at LAC 8 Colston Loveland CHI at SF 9 Hunter Henry NE at NYJ 10 Brenton Strange JAC at IND 11 Jake Ferguson DAL at WAS 12 Taysom Hill NO at TEN 13 Tyler Warren IND vs. JAC 14 Darren Waller MIA vs. TB 15 AJ Barner SEA at CAR 16 Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN 17 Colby Parkinson LAR at ATL 18 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. PHI 19 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. ARI 20 Theo Johnson NYG at LV 21 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. HOU 22 Mark Andrews BAL at GB 23 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. NO 24 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DET 25 Cade Otton TB at MIA 26 Isaiah Likely BAL at GB 27 Michael Mayer LV vs. NYG 28 Elijah Higgins ARI at CIN 29 Luke Musgrave GB vs. BAL 30 Evan Engram DEN at KC 31 Darnell Washington PIT at CLE 32 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. NO 33 Terrance Ferguson LAR at ATL 34 Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE 35 Jonnu Smith PIT at CLE 36 Cole Kmet CHI at SF 37 Dawson Knox BUF vs. PHI 38 Jake Tonges SF vs. CHI

TE Notes: George Kittle has the highest low-ankle sprain in the history of the NFL. With the 49ers in a fight for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Kittle should make a genuine effort at playing. If he does, he could be a role player. The role will still be right as a red zone and third down weapon. If Kittle sits, Jake Tonges becomes a TE2 Hail Mary toss. … Brock Bowers’ sudden Wednesday I.R. placement was a fittingly disastrous end to a sophomore campaign where nothing went right. Michael Mayer is a decent enough fill-in option if you got caught holding the 14-team league bag, but that’s all. … Kyle Pitts wasn’t really affected by Drake London’s return. Now he has an aces Week 17 matchup and game environment in a Rams pass defense giving up a lot of aerial production of late. … Dallas Goedert is the thinnest TE1 play you just have to keep rolling out there. He has a receptions floor and catches as many touchdowns as anyone at the position. He’s a must start even if you think I have him ranked too high. … Dalton Schultz, meanwhile, would be higher if he scored more. He did actually manage to do so in Week 16 (and Week 15). He’s a floor play who is in the lineup to help the cause, not advance the cause.

The last time Colston Loveland caught fewer than three passes was Week 6. It would be nice if you could do better, but if you can’t, you at least know some PPR points will be arriving in your inbox. … Taysom Hill is one of this week’s biggest fantasy question marks. Was last Sunday’s rushing usage real or just a Superdome send-off? As we so often do in these situations, I will split the difference. With the Saints’ backfield still banged up, I’ll bet Hill remains involved, but more as a 6-8 touch player than 16-18. That’s enough to make TE2 noise and maybe even crack the top 12, but it’s not a matchup-changing profile. … If Hill got a rousing home finale, Travis Kelce’s will be considerably more muted. We would assume Andy Reid sees to it that Kelce catches more than one pass, but he simply can’t be relied upon as a TE1 with “Chris Oladokun” delivering the football. … The Colby Parkinson scam predictably flopped for Week 16. Again, I believe his touchdown odds are better with Davante Adams in the lineup than out. … Dalton Kincaid and Oronde Gadsden II have both seen their floors go too low to continue responsibly placing TE1 streamer bets on their upside.

Week 17 Kickers

1 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at LAC 2 Jason Myers SEA at CAR 3 Cam Little JAC at IND 4 Brandon Aubrey DAL at WAS 5 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. HOU 6 Andy Borregales NE at NYJ 7 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. CHI 8 Harrison Mevis LAR at ATL 9 Cairo Santos CHI at SF 10 Chris Boswell PIT at CLE 11 Wil Lutz DEN at KC 12 Brandon McManus GB vs. BAL 13 Jake Bates DET at MIN 14 Chase McLaughlin TB at MIA 15 Evan McPherson CIN vs. ARI 16 Chad Ryland ARI at CIN 17 Jake Elliott PHI at BUF 18 Zane Gonzalez ATL vs. LAR 19 Tyler Loop BAL at GB 20 Charlie Smyth NO at TEN 21 Michael Badgley BUF vs. PHI 22 Riley Patterson MIA vs. TB 23 Will Reichard MIN vs. DET 24 Blake Grupe IND vs. JAC 25 Joey Slye TEN vs. NO 26 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. SEA 27 Daniel Carlson LV vs. NYG 28 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. PIT 29 Nick Folk NYJ vs. NE 30 Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN 31 Jake Moody WAS vs. DAL 32 Ben Sauls NYG at LV

Week 17 Defense/Special Teams