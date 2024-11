2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics daily competition schedule

The daily schedule for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which is subject to change, based on the latest version of the competition schedule. Medal sessions bolded (all start times Eastern) ...

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 (Day -2)

Curling: Mixed doubles round-robin (1:05 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 (Day -1)

Curling: Mixed doubles round-robin (4:05 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Hockey: Women’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Men’s big air qualifying (1:30 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 (Day 0)

Curling: Mixed doubles round-robin (4:05 a.m., 8:35 a.m.)

Figure Skating: Team event women’s short, rhythm dance, pairs’ short (3:55-8:55 a.m.)

Hockey: Women’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 8:40 a.m.)

Opening Ceremony (San Siro Stadium, Milan)

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 (Day 1)

Alpine Skiing: Men’s downhill (5:30 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 20km skiathlon (7 a.m.)

Curling: Mixed doubles round-robin (4:05 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Team event men’s short, free dance (1:45-4:55 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s slopestyle qualifying (4:30 a.m.); men’s slopestyle qualifying (8 a.m.)

Hockey: Women’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Luge: Men’s singles runs 1, 2 (11 a.m.)

Ski Jumping: Women’s normal hill (12:45 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Men’s big air (1:30 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Women’s 3000m (10 a.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 (Day 2)

Alpine Skiing: Women’s downhill (5:30 a.m.)

Biathlon: Mixed relay (8:05 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s 20km skiathlon (6:30 a.m.)

Curling: Mixed doubles round-robin (4:05 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Team event women’s, men’s, pairs’ free skates (1:30-5:05 p.m.)

Hockey: Women’s pool play (10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Luge: Men’s singles runs 3, 4 (11 a.m.)

Snowboarding: Men’s, women’s parallel giant slalom qualifying (3 a.m.), finals (7 a.m.); Women’s big air qualifying (1:30 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s 5000m (10 a.m.)

Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 (Day 3)

Alpine Skiing: Men’s team combined downhill (4:30 a.m.), slalom (8 a.m.)

Curling: Mixed doubles round-robin (4:05 a.m.), semifinals (12:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Rhythm dance (1:15-4:55 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s slopestyle (6:30 a.m.)

Hockey: Women’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Luge: Women’s singles runs 1, 2 (11 a.m.)

Ski Jumping: Men’s normal hill (1 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Women’s big air (1:30 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m (11:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 (Day 4)

Alpine Skiing: Women’s team combined downhill (4:30 a.m.), slalom (8 a.m.)

Biathlon: Men’s 20km individual (7:30 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s, women’s sprint qualifying (3:15 a.m.), final (5:45 a.m.)

Curling: Mixed doubles bronze-medal game (8:05 a.m.), gold-medal game (12:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Men’s short program (12:30-4:45 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s moguls qualifying (5:15 a.m.), women’s moguls qualifying (8:15 a.m.*); men’s slopestyle (6:30 a.m.)

*Light situation needs to be checked

Hockey: Women’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Luge: Women’s singles runs 3, 4 (11 a.m.)

Short Track: Women’s 500m qualifying, men’s 1000m qualifying, mixed team relay (4:30-7:30 a.m.)

Ski Jumping: Mixed team (12:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 (Day 5)

Alpine Skiing: Men’s super-G (5:30 a.m.)

Biathlon: Women’s 15km individual (8:15 a.m.)

Curling: Men’s round-robin (1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Free Dance (1:30-5:10 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s moguls qualifying (5 a.m.), final (8:15 a.m.*)

*Light situation needs to be checked

Hockey: Men’s pool play (10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Luge: Men’s, women’s doubles (11:30 a.m.)

Nordic Combined: Men’s normal hill ski jump (4 a.m.), 10km cross-country ski (7:45 a.m.)

Snowboarding: Women’s halfpipe qualifying (4:30 a.m.), men’s halfpipe qualifying (1:30 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m (12:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 (Day 6)

Alpine Skiing: Women’s super-G (5:30 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 10km (7 a.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s moguls qualifying (4 a.m.), final (6 a.m.)

Hockey: Men’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Luge: Team relay (12:30 p.m.)

Short Track: Women’s 500m, men’s 1000m (2:15 p.m.)

Skeleton: Men’s runs 1, 2 (3:30 a.m.)

Snowboarding: Men’s snowboard cross qualifying (4 a.m.), final (7:30 a.m.); women’s halfpipe (1:30 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Women’s 5000m (10:30 a.m.)

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 (Day 7)

Biathlon: Men’s 10km sprint (8 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s 10km (6 a.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Men’s free skate (1-5:15 p.m.)

Hockey: Men’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.); women’s quarterfinals (10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Skeleton: Women’s runs 1, 2 (10 a.m.); men’s runs 3, 4 (1:30 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Women’s snowboard cross qualifying (4 a.m.), final (7:30 a.m.); men’s halfpipe (1:30 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s 10,000m (10 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 (Day 8)

Alpine Skiing: Men’s giant slalom (4 a.m., 7:30 a.m.)

Biathlon: Women’s 7.5km sprint (8 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s relay (6 a.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s dual moguls (4:30 a.m.); women’s big air qualifying (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Men’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.); women’s quarterfinals (10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Short Track: Women’s 1000m qualifying, men’s 1500m, women’s 3000m relay semifinals (2:15 p.m.)

Skeleton: Women’s runs 3, 4 (12 p.m.)

Ski Jumping: Men’s large hill (12:45 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Women’s team pursuit qualifying, men’s 500m (10 a.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 (Day 9)

Alpine Skiing: Women’s giant slalom (4 a.m., 7:30 a.m.)

Biathlon: Men’s 12.5km pursuit (5:15 a.m.), women’s 10km pursuit (8:45 a.m.)

Bobsled: Women’s monobob runs 1, 2 (4 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s relay (6 a.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Pairs’ short program (1:45-4:55 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s dual moguls (4:30 a.m.); men’s big air qualifying (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Men’s pool play (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Skeleton: Mixed team (12 p.m.)

Ski Jumping: Women’s large hill (12:45 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Mixed team snowboard cross qualifying (5 a.m.), final (7:30 a.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s team pursuit qualifying, women’s 500m (10 a.m.)

Monday, Feb. 16, 2026 (Day 10)

Alpine Skiing: Men’s slalom (4 a.m., 7:30 a.m.)

Bobsled: Two-man runs 1, 2 (4 a.m.); women’s monobob runs 3, 4 (1 p.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Pairs’ free skate (2-5:10 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s big air (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Women’s semifinals (10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Short Track: Men’s 500m qualifying, women’s 1000m, men’s 5000m relay semifinals (5 a.m.)

Ski Jumping: Men’s team (1 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Women’s slopestyle qualifying (4:30 a.m.), men’s slopestyle qualifying (8 a.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 (Day 11)

Biathlon: Men’s relay (8:30 a.m.)

Bobsled: Two-man runs 3, 4 (1 p.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Women’s short program (12:30-4:45 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s aerials qualifying (5 a.m.), men’s aerials qualifying (7:30 a.m.); men’s big air (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Men’s playoffs (6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Nordic Combined: Men’s large hill ski jump (4 a.m.), 10km cross-country ski (7:45 a.m.)

Snowboarding: Women’s slopestyle (7 a.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s, women’s team pursuit (8:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 (Day 12)

Alpine Skiing: Women’s slalom (4 a.m., 7:30 a.m.)

Biathlon: Women’s relay (8:45 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s, men’s team sprint qualifying (3:45 a.m.), final (5:45 a.m.)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 1:05 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s aerials (5:30 a.m.)

Hockey: Men’s quarterfinals (6:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Short Track: Men’s 500m, women’s 3000m relay (2:15 p.m.)

Snowboarding: Men’s slopestyle (7 a.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 (Day 13)

Curling: Men’s, women’s round-robin (3:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m.), men’s semifinals (1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Women’s free skate (1-5:15 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s aerials (5:30 a.m.); men’s halfpipe qualifying (4:30 a.m.), women’s halfpipe qualifying (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Women’s bronze-medal game (8:40 a.m.), gold-medal game (2:10 p.m.)

Nordic Combined: Men’s team sprint large hill ski jump (4 a.m.), 2x7.5km cross-country ski (8 a.m.)

Ski Mountaineering: Men’s, women’s sprint heats (3:50 a.m.), finals (6:55 a.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m (10:30 a.m.)

Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 (Day 14)

Biathlon: Men’s 15km mass start (8:15 a.m.)

Bobsled: Two-woman heats 1, 2 (12 p.m.)

Curling: Women’s semifinals (8:05 a.m.), men’s bronze-medal game (1:05 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s ski cross qualifying (4 a.m.), final (6 a.m.); men’s halfpipe (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Men’s semifinals (10:40 a.m., 3:10 p.m.)

Short Track: Women’s 1500m, Men’s 5000m relay (2:15 p.m.)

Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m (10:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 (Day 15)

Biathlon: Women’s 12.5km mass start (8:15 a.m.)

Bobsled: Four-man heats 1, 2 (4 a.m.), two-woman heats 3, 4 (1 p.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s 50km mass start (5 a.m.)

Curling: Women’s bronze-medal game (8:05 a.m.), men’s gold-medal game (1:05 p.m.)

Figure Skating: Exhibition Gala (2 p.m.)

Freestyle Skiing: Mixed team aerials (4:45 a.m.); men’s ski cross qualifying (4 a.m.), final (6 a.m.); women’s halfpipe (1:30 p.m.)

Hockey: Men’s bronze-medal game (2:40 p.m.)

Ski Mountaineering: Mixed relay (7:30 a.m.)

Speed Skating: Men’s, women’s mass start (9 a.m.)