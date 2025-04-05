How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina Women’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game

Two of women’s college basketball’s premier programs will face off in the national championship game when UConn goes against South Carolina on Sunday.

The one-seeded Gamecocks are coming off a convincing double-digit victory over Texas while No. 2 seed UConn stomped No. 1 seed UCLA in impressive fashion during the Final Four.

Read below for key storylines and information on how to watch the women’s national championship game on Sunday.

UConn vs. South Carolina preview

It’s a matchup between two of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport as UConn’s Geno Auriemma faces off against South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

The Huskies have cruised through the NCAA tournament, with no March Madness victory coming by less than 14 points. The Gamecocks haven’t been as dominant as usual, but have once again managed to make the championship game after close victories against Maryland and Duke and a 17-point win over Texas.

UConn had everything working in an eye-opening 34-point victory over UCLA. Sarah Strong dropped 22, Azzi Fudd had 19 and Paige Bueckers scored 16 as the Huskies kept UCLA star Lauren Betts at bay.

Te-Hina Paopao led the Gamecocks with 14 points against Texas while Joyce Edwards — the team’s leading scorer during the season — had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The two teams faced off in the regular season, with UConn scoring a massive 87-58 victory in February. Despite the result of that matchup, Sunday’s game should be a gritty affair featuring two of the sport’s powerhouses.

Expect a close game between two of the best teams in the nation in the national championship.

UConn vs. South Carolina odds

UConn is currently a 6.5 point favorite on Bet MGM, with the total being set at 132.5. The Huskies are -285 on the moneyline while South Carolina is +230.

UConn vs. South Carolina head-to-head record

The Huskies and Gamecocks have faced off 15 times, with UConn leading the all-time series 10-5. But as of late, South Carolina has won four of the last five against UConn, including the 2022 national championship.

Paige Bueckers stats

UConn’s star leads the team with 20 points and 4.7 assists per game. The senior also averages 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals and is shooting 53.9% from the field, 42.4% from three and 88.2% from the free throw line.

How to watch UConn vs. South Carolina in 2025 Women’s National Championship Game