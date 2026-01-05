Taliah Scott’s late shot lifts No. 22 Baylor over No. 10 Iowa State 72-70

AMES, Iowa — Taliah Scott hit the winning shot with 2.9 seconds left and scored all 21 of her points in the second half, leading No. 22 Baylor past No. 10 and previously unbeaten Iowa State 72-70 on Sunday.

Baylor (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) let the clock run down after Iowa State (14-1, 2-1) had tied it on Jada Williams’ 3-pointer. Scott got a screen from Kiersten Johnson to give her a wide-open look from the left elbow. Time ran out on Iowa State when a pass to Audi Crooks in the post was knocked away.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 of her 13 points in the first quarter and matched her career high with 20 rebounds for Baylor. Yuting Deng came off the bench to score 12 points and Jana Van Gytenbeek had 11 points.

Crooks had 26 points but was limited to four in the second half and fell short of a sixth straight game with at least 30 points.

Crooks had her way in the first half but Baylor packed the lane in the second half to limit her touches, and she attempted only two shots in the fourth quarter.

Baylor conceded shots to Williams, who entered the game shooting 39.7% overall and 26.7% on 3-pointers. She finished with a career-high 28 points.

Scott scored 11 straight points for the Bears as they built a lead, and Johnson’s third 3-pointer of the game put them up 68-62. Two more free throws by Scott made it an eight-point game before Williams hit two 3s and a short jumper to tie it at 70.

The Bears picked up their second win over a top-10 team. They beat then-No. 7 Duke 58-52 in the season opener.

Up next

Baylor hosts Colorado on Thursday.

Iowa State visits Cincinnati on Wednesday.