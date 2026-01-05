How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee

Lindsey Vonn continues her build toward the Milan Cortina Olympics with World Cup races on Saturday and Sunday, live on NBCSN and Peacock.

Vonn headlines a downhill and super-G in Zauchensee, Austria, her first races of 2026.

Zauchensee World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platforms Saturday Downhill 5:30 a.m. NBCSN, Peacock Sunday Super-G 6 a.m. NBCSN, Peacock

So far this season, the 41-year-old Vonn shattered the record of oldest Alpine World Cup winner, made four total podiums in five starts and qualified for her fifth Olympics.

She leads the World Cup downhill standings and ranks third in the super-G.

The world’s other top speed skiers include 2018 Olympic downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy, super-G standings leader Alice Robinson of New Zealand and Emma Aicher, a 22-year-old German who has already made World Cup podiums in downhill, super-G and slalom.

After Zauchensee, the women’s Alpine World Cup stays in Austria for a slalom in Flachau on Jan. 13, also live on NBCSN and Peacock. That race is expected to feature Mikaela Shiffrin.