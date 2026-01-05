 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants
Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games

nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
Okamoto could be 'undervalued' 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_jalensuggs_260105.jpg
Magic's Suggs out indefinitely with knee injury
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260105.jpg
Astros' Imai could exceed expectations in 2026

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 4: Eli Tomac

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 5, 2026 06:00 PM

In the past several seasons, Eli Tomac’s quest for even greater accolades has been beset by injury.

An almost-certain Supercross championship in 2023 was denied in the next-to-last race of the season when he landed hard and ruptured his Achilles tendon.

In 2024, Tomac injured his thumb in a training accident ahead of the season finale and missed most of the Pro Motocross season. Tomac was not alone that season. Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb also injured their thumbs in 2024.

Tomac had every reason to expect that his bad luck was behind him in 2025, and he was riding high in Round 2 in San Diego, California, when he extended his winning streak to 12 consecutive seasons.

Two weeks later, Tomac’s principal rival, Jett Lawrence, was injured in a Supercross race in Glendale, Arizona. If he was relieved, it didn’t last long. In the next round in Tampa, Florida, Tomac broke his leg and announced he would miss most, if not all, of the remaining season.

Tomac hoped to return before the end of the 2025 Supercross season so he could knock off the rust before contending for the Pro Motocross title, but cooler heads prevailed, and the team decided he should take those final few rounds to heal completely before the riders headed outdoors.

As it turned out, there wasn’t much rust.

Tomac contended for victory immediately with a second-place finish in the Motocross opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. His first five Motocross rounds of 2025 contributed two runner-up results, four podiums, and a worst finish of fourth to his impressive tally.

Tomac was not perfect in the outdoor season. He finished outside the top five three times in the closing rounds (13th at RedBud, seventh at Spring Creek, and eighth in the finale at Budds Creek). A 13th-place overall finish in the Fourth of July classic in Buchanan, Michigan, essentially ended his motocross campaign, given how well Jett was running.

After missing 12 rounds of Supercross, Tomac was seeded only seventh to start the playoffs. Tomac entered the SuperMotocross World Championship with his usual confidence and ran remarkably well. He swept the podium in the three playoff races, finishing third overall in each round.

The biggest obstacle to Tomac winning another championship is the Lawrence brothers.

Jett has already announced he will be unable to mount up for the Supercross opener in Anaheim and will miss most of the season after injuring his ankle and foot in preseason training. And while Hunter is arguably the second-best rider in outdoor competition now, he lacks Jett’s dominance.

Another unknown is how quickly Tomac will adjust to his new bike and team. After four years with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Tomac was moved aside to make room for Haiden Deegan and his 450 debut when the 2026 outdoor season begins.

Tomac assumes the ride that finished second in last year’s Supercross championship, as former Red Bull KTM rider Chase Sexton assumes Jason Anderson’s position with Monster Energy Kawasaki.

There are many unknowns in 2026, and experience may well carry the day.

Eli Tomac 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: Third
Seeding for SMX Round 1: Seventh
Combined starts: 19
Best finish: First (San Diego SX)
Wins: 1
Podiums: 11
Top-fives: 15
Top-10s: 18

Supercross average finish: 6.80
Motocross average finish: 4.64
SMX Playoffs average: 3.00
Overall average: 4.95

