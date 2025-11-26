2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman

After two years mostly sitting on the sidelines, Michael Mosiman returned to SuperMotocross with something to prove in 2025.

Injuries limited him to only six rounds in Supercross and Motocross in 2023, with a best finish of sixth at Houston. The following year, he made just two starts, finishing with a best of sixth in Seattle. Mosiman could be expected to have a little rust around the joints in January: He finished 15th in the Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas Two wins, one each in Supercross and Motocross, showed the immense promise of Chance Hymas.

Despite his modest finish in that race, Mosiman had confidence in his ability. And racing for one of the marquee teams, Star Yamaha, he knew he had one of best bikes in the field. Mosiman finished ninth the following week in San Diego and was seventh in the second Anaheim race.

The rider who struggled through so many injuries might have claimed success with his first top-five of the year in his fourth start.

But Mosiman continued to improve after scoring back-to-back top-10s, Mosiman finished sixth in the first race of the Glendale Triple Crown, was fourth in the second race, and third in Race 3, which combined for fifth overall.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams Drew Adams won Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year honors in a season that showed a lot of promise.

Mosiman’s first podium came in his next race week with a third in Arlington. That would essentially end his climb up the ladder, although Mosiman scored another podium in the RedBud National after finishing fourth in both motos.

Mosiman scored three additional top-10s in Supercross before the end of the season and began his Motocross campaign with an eight and a 10th. Instead of progressing, like he hid in the stadium series, he fell back during the outdoor season.

When Mosiman was healthy, he was capable of scoring top-fives, but beginning with MX Round 8 at Washougal, things began to unravel. Mosiman injured his ankle in qualification and failed to make the features.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 12: Levi Kitchen After winning the Detroit 250 Supercross race, Levi Kitchen suffered severe injuries in the following round at Daytona. That was indicative of his season overall.

Mosiman continued to be affected by his ankle injury and a hard crash at Unadilla resulted in a cut above his eye and concussion that ended his season.

Mosiman’s overall performance during the season would have seeded him 10th in the SuperMotocross World Championship, but injury kept him out of SMX Playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Still, this is the deepest Mosiman has gone into the season since 2022 and Mosiman is hoping the fourth time will be the charm.

Michael Mosiman 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 25th (DNS)

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 10th

Starts: 19

Best finish: Third (Tamps SX, RedBud MX)

Podiums: 2

Top-fives: 5

Top-10s: 11

Supercross average finish: 9.00

Motocross average finish: 14.00

SMX Playoffs average: NA

Overall average: 11.37

450 SuperMotocross Countdown

10. Justin Barcia

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Justin Hill

14. Joey Savatgy

15. Jason Anderson

250 SuperMotocross Countdown

10. Chance Hymas

11. Drew Adams

12. Levi Kitchen