2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 12: Dylan Ferrandis

In his fifth season on a 450, Dylan Ferrandis overcame a stress fracture in his leg that kept him off the bike for much of the Pro Motocross season before returning to the playoffs to finish just outside the top 10.

One mark of success in the SuperMotocross League is consistency, and Ferrandis earned a high grade in that category. All but four of his 21 starts of 2025 ended in results of sixth through 13th. Two of his outliers were a pair of fifth-place finishes in the Monster Energy Supercross series; the other two were a pair of 16th-place results.

If one removes those four results from his record, Ferrandis’ average finish would have been 8.10, similar to the 9.05 he scored in the three combined leagues.

What makes Ferrandis’ accomplishment more remarkable is that he rode with a stress fracture in his left leg for most of the Supercross season that would eventually force him to sit on the couch for five weeks.

“Bummer ‘cause I love the outdoor and felt my [Phoenix Racing Honda] bike had great potential for it,” Ferrandis posted on social media at the time, which may have been the greatest understatement of the season.

Ferrandis won the 2020 Pro Motocross 250 championship on the heels of a 250 SX West title and then immediately rocketed to the top of the standings in his first outdoor season on a 450 in 2021. He finished second in Pro Motocross in 2023.

And while those are his most recent top-five points’ showings, Ferrandis continues to perform best in the longer outdoor motos. The 2025 season was no exception.

Ferrandis sat out the beginning of the MX season with the intention of racing only a couple of nationals. His testing on the bike went well enough to add one additional race, and he returned to Ironman instead of Unadilla. Ferrandis flirted with the top five, finishing between sixth and eighth in all six motos of those rounds.

Ferrandis’ performance in the SuperMotocross League Playoffs was not quite as strong, but it began with the same kind of consistency. He finished eighth in the weather-shortened round at Charlotte and 10th at St. Louis. Ferrandis entered the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ninth in the standings, but matching his worst finish of the season, he failed to crack the top 15 and fell to 11th in points after finishing 16th in the race.

Last year’s top-five finishes at Seattle and Foxborough in the Supercross series allowed him to catch a glimpse of the top five in the points standings once more. He finished seventh overall and is highly motivated to return to the top of the field.

Dylan Ferrandis 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 11th

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 12th

Starts: 21

Best finish: Fifth (Seattle, Foxborough SX)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 17

Supercross average finish: 9.07

Motocross average finish: 6.67

SMX Playoffs average: 11.33

Overall average: 9.05

