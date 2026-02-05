Portland upsets No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 to snap Bulldogs’ 15-game winning streak

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
College football’s February signing period is quiet for most schools. Penn State is an exception
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Okananwa’s 23 points help No. 22 Maryland women upset No. 12 Michigan State women 86-70
MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
Tigers and pitcher Framber Valdez reportedly agree to 3-year, $115 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_bieverfeature_260204.jpg
Super Bowl still in focus for photographer Biever
nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
nbc_nba_enjoyjjj_260204.jpg
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
College football’s February signing period is quiet for most schools. Penn State is an exception
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Okananwa’s 23 points help No. 22 Maryland women upset No. 12 Michigan State women 86-70
MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
Tigers and pitcher Framber Valdez reportedly agree to 3-year, $115 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_bieverfeature_260204.jpg
Super Bowl still in focus for photographer Biever
nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
nbc_nba_enjoyjjj_260204.jpg
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Portland upsets No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 to snap Bulldogs’ 15-game winning streak

  
Published February 5, 2026 01:21 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Foxwell scored 27 points and Portland upset No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 on Wednesday night, giving the Pilots their first victory over a top-10 team and snapping the Bulldogs’ 15-game winning streak.

Portland also ended a 20-game Gonzaga winning streak in the series. The Pilots had not defeated the Bulldogs since an 82-73 triumph in Portland on Jan. 9, 2014.

James O’Donnell added 16 points for the Pilots (11-14, 4-8 West Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak with a stunning performance. They were a 21 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Graham Ike had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (22-2, 10-1), which had won 14 straight conference games. Gonzaga’s only previous loss this season came on Dec. 10 against then-No. 7 Michigan in Las Vegas.

Mario Saint-Supery’s 3-pointer got Gonzaga within 82-73 with a minute left. Ike added a pair of free throws and Braeden Smith made a jumper to pull the Zags closer.

The teams traded free throws before David Fogel’s layup pulled Gonzaga to 84-80. But then O’Donnell dunked for Portland with 23 seconds to go to seal it.

Coming off a 73-65 victory over rival Saint Mary’s on Saturday at home, the Bulldogs struggled from the start against Portland, trailing by as many as 15.

The Pilots, coming off a 104-74 loss at Washington State, jumped out to an early 15-5 lead after back-to-back jumpers from Foxwell. Gonzaga closed the gap, pulling to 17-16 on Ike’s layup.

Saint-Supery’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 28-26 lead with just under seven minutes to go in the first half, but it was short-lived. Portland led 39-33 at the break after Garrett Nuckolls’ layup.

The Pilots pushed the lead to 50-43 on Cameron Williams’ 3-pointer. The home crowd roared after back-to-back layups extended the lead to 57-48 with 13 minutes to go. Foxwell’s 3-pointer made it 67-56.

O’Donnell’s layup made it 75-60 for the Pilots with 5:42 left.

Up next

Gonzaga visits Oregon State on Saturday.

Portland hosts Seattle on Saturday.