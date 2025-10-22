2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 14: Joey Savatgy

Joey Savatgy raced in 22 of the 31 races that made up the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), saving his best effort for the playoffs.

In 13 rounds of Monster Energy Supercross competition, Savatgy scored an average finish that was outside the top 10 (11.54). In six rounds of Pro Motocross, his average was almost identical at 11.33.

Savatgy’s consistency earned 277 points in the combined disciplines, which seeded him 14th, three points behind Jorge Prado and 15 points ahead of Jason Anderson.

Savatgy suffered a leg injury at RedBud. That was the first time during the outdoor season that he finished outside the top 15, and while it might not have sidelined him entirely if his position in the SMX playoffs had not been secure, he chose to sit out the final five rounds to recover.

Once again, consistency carried the day. Rarely flashy – counter to his social media handle of VersaceSavatgy – Joey swept the top 10 in the SMX playoffs. He never finished better than eighth or worse than ninth in those three rounds and advanced from his 14th-place seeding to ninth.

Quadlock Honda teammates Savatgy, Christian Craig, and Shane McElrath will compete in the World Supercross Championship (WSX) and Australian Supercross during the offseason, which should give all three riders momentum entering the SMX opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 10.

With some luck on his side and greater team chemistry, he should better his 2025 finish of 21st in that race and get a stronger start to his 2026 SMX campaign.

Joey Savatgy 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: Ninth

Seeding for Round 1: 14th

Starts: 22

Best finish: Fifth (Philadelphia SX)

Top-fives: 1

Top-10s: 13

Supercross average finish: 11.54

Motocross average finish: 11.33

SMX Playoffs average: 8.67

Overall average: 11.09

