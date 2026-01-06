 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Eli Tomac passes Jett Lawrence.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 4: Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants

Top Clips

oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_ssmms_stolzwin_260105.jpg
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
nbc_moto_bikebrandswitch_260105.jpg
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Eli Tomac passes Jett Lawrence.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 4: Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants

Top Clips

oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_ssmms_stolzwin_260105.jpg
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
nbc_moto_bikebrandswitch_260105.jpg
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sexton is 'strongest' pick to be 2026 SMX Champion

January 5, 2026 07:23 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto ask Clinton Fowler which riders he thinks have the best chance at becoming the 2026 SuperMotocross World Champion.

Related Videos

nbc_moto_bikebrandswitch_260105.jpg
02:33
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?
smx.png
05:00
Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
06:27
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
nbc_moto_pradobigshoesfill_251229.jpg
03:43
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM
nbc_moto_cwebbnewride_251229.jpg
06:34
Webb’s mental toughness will be hard to beat in SX
nbc_moto_chasesexton_251229.jpg
05:40
Will Sexton show racing maturity with Kawasaki?
nbc_moto_jlawrenceinjury_251229.jpg
10:06
‘A big blow': Analyzing Lawrence’s recent injury

Latest Clips

oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_ssmms_stolzwin_260105.jpg
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
oly_ssm500_stoppelmoorwin_260105.jpg
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
nbc_nba_cadejerseyretirement_260105.jpg
01:43
Cunningham has jersey retired by James Bowie HS
nbc_nba_nuggets76erstalk_260105.jpg
03:10
Can Sixers stay healthy amid resurgence?
nbc_nba_ogsixers_260105.jpg
15:54
Will Embiid accept being the No. 2 in Philly?
nbc_nba_ogbrown_260105.jpg
07:50
Celtics’ Brown has ‘leveled up’ with Tatum out
nbc_nba_ogpeterson_260105.jpg
12:20
Peterson situation shows shift in NCAA hierarchy
nbc_nba_ogbrooks_260105.jpg
09:16
Brooks has been a ‘culture changer’ with Suns
nbc_nba_vincesteph_260105.jpg
02:45
How Carter played a role in Curry’s development
nbc_nba_easternconference_260105.jpg
06:35
Evaluating top of East: Pistons, Knicks, Celtics
nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
01:34
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_jalensuggs_260105.jpg
01:29
Magic’s Suggs out indefinitely with knee injury
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260105.jpg
02:06
Astros’ Imai could exceed expectations in 2026
nbc_roto_alperen_260105.jpg
01:22
No timeline for Rockets big Şengün’s ankle injury
nbc_roto_jalenduren_260105.jpg
01:24
Implications of Pistons’ injuries to Duren, Harris
nbc_roto_raheemmorrisv2_260105.jpg
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
nbc_wnba_currysneakerfa_260105.jpg
12:42
Curry ‘showing love’ by wearing WNBA star’s shoes
nbc_wnba_unrivaled_260105.jpg
19:34
Unpacking Collier’s injury, Unrivaled predictions
stefanski_thumb.jpg
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
nbc_roto_jonathangannon_260105.jpg
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
nbc_roto_petecarroll_260105.jpg
01:25
Las Vegas Raiders job an ‘opening with potential’
JAGS.jpg
05:48
Lawrence finally is a ‘franchise QB’ for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_lionsbears_260105.jpg
03:51
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
nbc_ffhh_headcoachfirings_260105.jpg
02:55
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260105.jpg
02:27
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
nbc_ffhh_cowboysgiants_260105.jpg
05:00
Dart ‘fantastic’ as rookie despite Giants’ issues
nbc_ffhh_dolphinspatriots_260105.jpg
02:29
Stevenson ‘not going away’ in Patriots’ backfield
nbc_ffhh_staffordmvp_260105.jpg
03:50
Where Rams’ Stafford, Pats’ Maye sit in MVP race
nbc_enjoy_dpoyknicks_260105.jpg
04:44
Gobert again a top-line NBA defender, DPOY option