 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ejiofor has 18, St. John’s defeats Butler 84-70
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ejiofor has 18, St. John’s defeats Butler 84-70
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ejiofor: 'I'm doing anything for a victory'

January 6, 2026 11:38 PM
St John's forward Zuby Ejiofor sits down to talk about the Red Storm's victory over Butler and how they were able to pull away in the second half for the win.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_oregonvsrutgers_260105.jpg
05:11
Highlights: Rutgers survives OT, beats Oregon
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
nbc_cbb_urigeorgemason_260103.jpg
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
nbc_cbb_dawkinsucfintr_260103.jpg
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
nbc_cbb_jadenbradleyintv_260103.jpg
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
nbc_cbb_kansasucf_260103.jpg
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
nbc_cbb_lasallevsgw_260103.jpg
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
nbc_cbb_darrynpetersoncomp_260103.jpg
04:00
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
nbc_cbb_vcuduquesne_260103.jpg
04:58
Highlights: VCU hands Duquesne first A10 loss
nbc_cbb_big12tiers_260103.jpg
03:35
How many contenders are there in the Big 12?
nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_cbb_nnaji_260102.jpg
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
nbc_cbb_mdrebuild_260102.jpg
02:32
How Williams is navigating year one at Maryland
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_coopertalk_260106.jpg
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260106.jpg
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_260106.jpg
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_dunkcontest_260106.jpg
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
nbc_nba_detroitnyk_260106.jpg
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
nbc_nba_pregame_edwardstalk_260106.jpg
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
nbc_nba_davionintv_260106.jpg
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’
nbc_nba_vincecurry2_260106.jpg
03:29
How Curry views his impact on basketball
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
10:44
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
14:03
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pl_plupdate_260106.jpg
03:09
PL Update: Forest comeback to down hapless Hammers
nbc_pl_whunfhl_260106.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 21
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260106.jpg
03:26
Gibbs-White’s penalty puts Forest ahead of Hammers
nbc_roto_nurkicv2_260106.jpg
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
nbc_csu_nygcoach_260106.jpg
14:14
Giants’ HC job is ‘crown jewel’ of all openings
simms_all_pro_raw_2601016.jpg
09:47
Stafford, Pickens among Simms’ All-Pro picks
nbc_w2rc_dakars3intvs_260106.jpg
05:39
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 3
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260106.jpg
58
Murrilo’s own goal gifts West Ham lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260106.jpg
01:00
Domínguez’s header brings Forest level v. West Ham
nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
nbc_w2rc_dakars2intvs_260105.jpg
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
nbc_roto_traev3_260106.jpg
01:42
Don’t expect a ‘bidding war’ to trade for Young
new_thumb.jpg
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
nbc_rtf_indianaplan_260106.jpg
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
nbc_roto_gordon_260106.jpg
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters