 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies

January 4, 2026 04:13 PM
Dan Hurley knows that Big East wins aren't always pretty, but his UConn Huskies got it done against Marquette.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
nbc_cbb_urigeorgemason_260103.jpg
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
nbc_cbb_dawkinsucfintr_260103.jpg
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
nbc_cbb_jadenbradleyintv_260103.jpg
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
nbc_cbb_kansasucf_260103.jpg
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
nbc_cbb_lasallevsgw_260103.jpg
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
nbc_cbb_darrynpetersoncomp_260103.jpg
04:00
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
nbc_cbb_vcuduquesne_260103.jpg
04:58
Highlights: VCU hands Duquesne first A10 loss
nbc_cbb_big12tiers_260103.jpg
03:35
How many contenders are there in the Big 12?
nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_cbb_nnaji_260102.jpg
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
nbc_cbb_mdrebuild_260102.jpg
02:32
How Williams is navigating year one at Maryland
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
05:41
Andresen on Baylor signing a former NBA draft pick
texastechbasketballmsg.jpg
04:43
Odjakjian ‘so in on’ Texas Tech guard Anderson
nbc_mcbb_villvshall_251223.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Villanova stuns Seton Hall
nbc_mcbb_willardintv_251223.jpg
03:23
Willard: Returning to Seton Hall ‘emotional’
nbc_cbb_psumingorice_251223.jpg
03:44
PSU’s Mingo, Rice answer quickfire questions

Latest Clips

oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
oly_ssw500_trials_final_260104.jpg
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
nbc_w2rc_dakars1_260104.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
howes.jpg
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_liverpoolfullham_260104.jpg
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
Screenshot_2026-01-04_125538_copy.jpg
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_260104.jpg
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250104.jpg
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
nbc_pl_suntot_260104.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bregoal4_250104.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newcp_260104.jpg
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250104.jpg
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260104.jpg
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260104.jpg
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
01:06
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchinterview_260104.jpg
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’