Ball, No. 4 UConn push winning streak to 10 games with 73-57 win over visiting Marquette
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ball, No. 4 UConn push winning streak to 10 games with 73-57 win over visiting Marquette
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of today's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Watch Now
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
January 4, 2026 06:18 PM
With his former team visiting Brooklyn, Michael Porter Jr. capitalized on the Nuggets' injury woes and led his Nets to an upset win over the team that traded him away in the offseason.
01:52
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
01:57
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
01:53
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
01:53
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win
01:54
HLs: Reid, Edwards lead T-wolves to win in Miami
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
04:47
Ball has been ‘a firecracker’ from deep for CHA
09:50
Kawhi has ‘flipped the switch’ for Clippers
01:59
HLs: Kawhi dominates Jazz to the tune of 45 points
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
01:53
HLs: Powell’s 36 power Heat to win over Pistons
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
50
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
55
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
06:15
Garrett unpacks emotions behind sack record
45
Morris praises ‘creative’ Falcons defense
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
29:07
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
