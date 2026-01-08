 Skip navigation
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69

  
Published January 7, 2026 11:46 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jaloni Cambridge scored a career-high 41 points, 29 in the second half, and No. 19 Ohio State defeated Illinois 78-69 on Wednesday night, snapping the Illini’s 10-game home winning streak.

Cambridge scored 12 of Ohio State’s 16 points in the third quarter and the Buckeyes took a 52-46 lead into the final frame. She scored another seven points early in the fourth, leading to a 61-48 lead for Ohio State.

The Illini cut their deficit to five points with about 2 minutes remaining, but Cambridge answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to put Ohio State up 73-63 with 1:13 remaining. She scored 17 points in the quarter, making 6 of 8 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and added three free throws.

Chance Gray scored 18 points and Kylee Kitts added 10 for Ohio State (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Cambridge had six rebounds and six assists.

Cearah Parchment scored 20 points and Berry Wallace added 17 for Illinois (13-3, 3-2).

Cearah Parchment scored nine points in the first quarter and the Illini led 22-19 heading to the second period.

Ohio State surged in front with a 7-0 run and led 28-26 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter. It marked the 12th of 15 lead changes in a tight first half, 11 of which were in the first quarter. The score was tied at 36 at halftime.

Illinois has lost two straight after handing then-No. 7 Maryland its first loss last Thursday.

Ohio State’s only losses are to No. 1 Connecticut and No. 4 UCLA.

Up next

Illinois: at Penn State on Sunday

Ohio State: at Maryland on Sunday