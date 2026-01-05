 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 12 Vanderbilt women remain undefeated knocking off No. 5 LSU 65-61
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Lee scores 17, makes clutch play to help No. 2 Texas survive No. 15 Mississippi 67-64
Tennis: US Open
Novak Djokovic cuts ties with the PTPA players’ association he co-founded

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_nfcdisc_260104.jpg
Analyzing loaded NFC playoff bracket
nbc_fnia_floriohotseat_260104.jpg
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game

Taina Mair, Toby Fournier lead Duke women to 82-68 win over No. 18 Notre Dame

  
Published January 4, 2026 07:30 PM

DURHAM, N.C. — Taina Mair scored 23 points, Toby Fournier added 20, and Duke defeated No. 18 Notre Dame 82-68 on Sunday, extending the Blue Devils’ winning streak to six games.

Mair’s season-high output was her most in two seasons. She made 7 of 12 shots overall, 4 of 4 3-pointers and all five of her free throws. She also had six rebounds and six assists. Fournier added seven rebounds and five assists.

Fueled by a 13-0 run, Duke’s 26-17 first quarter put Notre Dame in catch-up mode and the Fighting Irish trailed by at least nine points for the remainder of the half.

Hannah Hidalgo’s 3-pointer to open the third quarter got Notre Dame within 43-37. It was the only time over the final three quarters that Duke led by less than nine points. The Blue Devils responded with an 8-0 run and built a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter. They led 59-48 at the end of the period.

Mair scored nine points in the fourth quarter and the unranked Blue Devils (9-6, 4-0 ACC) led by as many as 16 points in the final minute.

Delaney Thomas had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season for Duke. Ashlon Jackson scored 13 points and Riley Nelson added 11.

Hidalgo had 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Notre Dame (10-4, 2-2). Cassandre Prosper scored 15 points, Iyana Moore 12 off the bench and Malaya Cowles 10.

Notre Dame has lost two in a row in ACC play after a 2-0 start to the conference season.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts Boston College on Thursday.

Duke: Visits Cal on Thursday.