How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

  
Published January 5, 2026 07:06 AM

The Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships — and the Olympic team announcement — air live on NBC Sports and Peacock this week.

Nationals in St. Louis marks the final competition before the U.S. team for the Milan Cortina Games is determined — three men’s singles skaters, three women’s singles skaters, three ice dance couples and two pairs’ teams.

Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform(s)
MondayJunior Rhythm Dance12:20 p.m.Peacock
Junior Pairs’ Short3:20 p.m.Peacock
Junior Women’s Short5:25 p.m.Peacock
Junior Men’s Short8:10 p.m.Peacock
TuesdayJunior Free Dance10:25 a.m.Peacock
Practice Cam12 p.m.Peacock
Junior Pairs’ Free2:05 p.m.Peacock
Junior Women’s Free4:50 p.m.Peacock
Junior Men’s Free7:50 p.m.Peacock
WednesdayPractice Cam9 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short (World Feed)5:30 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short/Women’s Short8 p.m.USA Network, Peacock
ThursdayPractice Cam8:30 a.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance (World Feed)5 p.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance/Men’s Short6 p.m.USA Network, Peacock
FridayPractice Cam8:30 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free/Women’s Free (Early Groups, World Feed)3 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free (Group 2, World Feed)7:15 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free/Women’s Free8 p.m.NBC, Peacock
SaturdayFree Dance (Group 1, World Feed)3:25 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Free (Group 1, World Feed)4:37 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Free*/Free Dance6 p.m.USA Network, Peacock
Men’s Free8 p.m.NBC, Peacock
SundayOlympic Team Announcement2 p.m.NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast

Ilia Malinin, who is undefeated for the last two years while showcasing the greatest set of jumps in history, eyes a fourth consecutive U.S. men’s singles title.

He can also win a 14th consecutive competition overall, which would break his tie with 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen for the longest in men’s singles skating in decades.

The women’s event features four past national champions: 2025 World champion Alysa Liu, two-time defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn, 2024 World silver medalist Isabeau Levito and 2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell.

In ice dance, three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates can win a seventh national title, which would break their tie with 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

The pairs’ event is headlined by the last two national champions — Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov (who are not yet Olympic eligible as Efimova doesn’t have U.S. citizenship) and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Chloe Kim was the first American to clinch an Olympic spot across all sports.