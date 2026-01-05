How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships — and the Olympic team announcement — air live on NBC Sports and Peacock this week.

Nationals in St. Louis marks the final competition before the U.S. team for the Milan Cortina Games is determined — three men’s singles skaters, three women’s singles skaters, three ice dance couples and two pairs’ teams.

Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platform(s) Monday Junior Rhythm Dance 12:20 p.m. Peacock Junior Pairs’ Short 3:20 p.m. Peacock Junior Women’s Short 5:25 p.m. Peacock Junior Men’s Short 8:10 p.m. Peacock Tuesday Junior Free Dance 10:25 a.m. Peacock Practice Cam 12 p.m. Peacock Junior Pairs’ Free 2:05 p.m. Peacock Junior Women’s Free 4:50 p.m. Peacock Junior Men’s Free 7:50 p.m. Peacock Wednesday Practice Cam 9 a.m. Peacock Pairs’ Short (World Feed) 5:30 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Short/Women’s Short 8 p.m. USA Network, Peacock Thursday Practice Cam 8:30 a.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance (World Feed) 5 p.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance/Men’s Short 6 p.m. USA Network, Peacock Friday Practice Cam 8:30 a.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free/Women’s Free (Early Groups, World Feed) 3 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free (Group 2, World Feed) 7:15 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free/Women’s Free 8 p.m. NBC, Peacock Saturday Free Dance (Group 1, World Feed) 3:25 p.m. Peacock Men’s Free (Group 1, World Feed) 4:37 p.m. Peacock Women’s Free*/Free Dance 6 p.m. USA Network, Peacock Men’s Free 8 p.m. NBC, Peacock Sunday Olympic Team Announcement 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast

Ilia Malinin, who is undefeated for the last two years while showcasing the greatest set of jumps in history, eyes a fourth consecutive U.S. men’s singles title.

He can also win a 14th consecutive competition overall, which would break his tie with 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen for the longest in men’s singles skating in decades.

The women’s event features four past national champions: 2025 World champion Alysa Liu, two-time defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn, 2024 World silver medalist Isabeau Levito and 2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell.

In ice dance, three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates can win a seventh national title, which would break their tie with 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

The pairs’ event is headlined by the last two national champions — Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov (who are not yet Olympic eligible as Efimova doesn’t have U.S. citizenship) and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.