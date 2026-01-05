How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
The Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships — and the Olympic team announcement — air live on NBC Sports and Peacock this week.
Nationals in St. Louis marks the final competition before the U.S. team for the Milan Cortina Games is determined — three men’s singles skaters, three women’s singles skaters, three ice dance couples and two pairs’ teams.
Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Schedule
|Day
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Monday
|Junior Rhythm Dance
|12:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Junior Pairs’ Short
|3:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Junior Women’s Short
|5:25 p.m.
|Peacock
|Junior Men’s Short
|8:10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tuesday
|Junior Free Dance
|10:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|Practice Cam
|12 p.m.
|Peacock
|Junior Pairs’ Free
|2:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Junior Women’s Free
|4:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Junior Men’s Free
|7:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Wednesday
|Practice Cam
|9 a.m.
|Peacock
|Pairs’ Short (World Feed)
|5:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Pairs’ Short/Women’s Short
|8 p.m.
|USA Network, Peacock
|Thursday
|Practice Cam
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Rhythm Dance (World Feed)
|5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Rhythm Dance/Men’s Short
|6 p.m.
|USA Network, Peacock
|Friday
|Practice Cam
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Pairs’ Free/Women’s Free (Early Groups, World Feed)
|3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Pairs’ Free (Group 2, World Feed)
|7:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Pairs’ Free/Women’s Free
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday
|Free Dance (Group 1, World Feed)
|3:25 p.m.
|Peacock
|Men’s Free (Group 1, World Feed)
|4:37 p.m.
|Peacock
|Women’s Free*/Free Dance
|6 p.m.
|USA Network, Peacock
|Men’s Free
|8 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday
|Olympic Team Announcement
|2 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
*Delayed broadcast
Ilia Malinin, who is undefeated for the last two years while showcasing the greatest set of jumps in history, eyes a fourth consecutive U.S. men’s singles title.
He can also win a 14th consecutive competition overall, which would break his tie with 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen for the longest in men’s singles skating in decades.
The women’s event features four past national champions: 2025 World champion Alysa Liu, two-time defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn, 2024 World silver medalist Isabeau Levito and 2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell.
In ice dance, three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates can win a seventh national title, which would break their tie with 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.
The pairs’ event is headlined by the last two national champions — Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov (who are not yet Olympic eligible as Efimova doesn’t have U.S. citizenship) and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.