HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
January 8, 2026 12:13 AM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic put on a show in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs, notching a 38-point triple-double with 10 assists and rebounds each Wednesday night.
Related Videos
01:57
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
04:33
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
01:22
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
02:09
Stewart drops career-high 31 in win over Bulls
01:17
How Herro’s return impacts Jovic, Jaquez Jr.
01:29
Pelicans’ Murphy III surging amid trade rumors
04:42
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
09:50
Do NBA players care more about winning or money?
04:52
Porter Jr. has been ‘fun to watch’ this season
09:49
Should Tatum try to return this season or rest up?
09:15
‘Things just lined up wrong’ for Young with Hawks
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’
03:29
How Curry views his impact on basketball
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
Latest Clips
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
12:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue