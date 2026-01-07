 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup
Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for mother in New York
WMX 2026 Synchrony announcement Mikayla Nielsen.jpg
WMX announces presenting sponsor Synchrony, 2026 schedule adds SMX playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal3_260107.jpg
Yarmolyuk strikes Bees 3-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

How Herro's return impacts Jovic, Jaquez Jr.

January 7, 2026 01:48 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks Tyler Herro's return to the Heat after an 11-game absence, exploring what it means for Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the rest of Miami's fantasy assets.

nbc_roto_murphyiii_260107.jpg
01:29
Pelicans’ Murphy III surging amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_mccollum_260107.jpg
01:27
McCollum staying with Wizards is ideal for fantasy
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
04:42
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
nbc_nba_enjoyjimmybutlerv2_260107.jpg
09:50
Do NBA players care more about winning or money?
nbc_nba_enjoymichaelporterjr_260107.jpg
04:52
Porter Jr. has been ‘fun to watch’ this season
nbc_nba_enjoyjasontatum_260107.jpg
09:49
Should Tatum try to return this season or rest up?
nbc_nba_enjoytraeyoung_260107.jpg
09:15
‘Things just lined up wrong’ for Young with Hawks
nbc_roto_btetraeyoungteamv2_260107.jpg
01:48
Will Wizards trade for Young or will he stay put?
nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
flagg_photo.jpg
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_coopertalk_260106.jpg
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260106.jpg
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_260106.jpg
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_dunkcontest_260106.jpg
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
nbc_nba_detroitnyk_260106.jpg
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
nbc_nba_pregame_edwardstalk_260106.jpg
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
nbc_nba_davionintv_260106.jpg
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’
nbc_nba_vincecurry2_260106.jpg
03:29
How Curry views his impact on basketball
nbc_roto_nurkicv2_260106.jpg
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
nbc_roto_traev3_260106.jpg
01:42
Don’t expect a ‘bidding war’ to trade for Young
new_thumb.jpg
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
nbc_roto_gordon_260106.jpg
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters
nbc_nba_nykoutlook_260106.jpg
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons
nbc_nba_okcstruggles_260106.jpg
09:49
Impact of Thunder’s struggle in loss to Hornets
nbc_nba_draftkings_260106.jpg
04:52
Mavericks’ Davis, Flagg could dominate vs. Kings

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
01:19
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal3_260107.jpg
44
Yarmolyuk strikes Bees 3-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
01:13
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260107.jpg
01:04
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Sunderland
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260107.jpg
01:24
Mitoma fires Brighton level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_bregoal1v2_260107.jpg
56
Thiago nets Brentford’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_roto_kingsburymorton_260107.jpg
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
nbc_roto_harbaughnews_260107.jpg
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260107.jpg
04:24
Haaland’s penalty puts Man City ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260107.jpg
01:31
Kroupi puts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260107.jpg
01:14
Tel strikes Spurs 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cheredcard_260107.jpg
01:03
Cucurella sent off for dragging down Harry Wilson
nbc_pl_evegoal1v2_260107.jpg
01:15
Keane powers Everton 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260107.jpg
01:07
Evanilson brings Bournemouth level with Spurs
nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
18:42
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_csu_jagsbills_260106.jpg
03:05
Can Jaguars contain Allen, Bills’ rushing attack?
nbc_w2rc_dakars4intvs_260107.jpg
09:24
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 4
nbc_dps_dponjohnharbaugh_260107.jpg
14:35
Could a playoff team be secretly eyeing Harbaugh?
nbc_fina_afcwcprv_260107.jpg
10:19
Chargers-Patriots will be ‘very interesting game’
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_260107.jpg
18:15
What makes Falcons job appealing for HCs, OCs
nbc_dps_tonydungyinterview_260107.jpg
09:54
Dungy: ‘Not sure’ BAL gets better HC than Harbaugh
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_dps_jamisonhensleyinterview_260107.jpg
11:50
BAL was bracing for change before Harbaugh firing
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_fnia_roadvictories_260107.jpg
01:28
How many road teams will win on wild card weekend?
nbc_fnia_nfcwcprv_260107.jpg
06:35
Can CHI, LAR, PHI get job done in wild card round?
nbc_fnia_ravensfirehc_260107.jpg
08:22
Factors for Ravens decision to fire HC Harbaugh
nbc_w2rc_dakars4_260107.jpg
31:51
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 4
nbc_pff_oregonindiana_260107.jpg
01:12
All eyes set on QBs Mendoza, Moore in Peach Bowl