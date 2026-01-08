 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks
Hawks reportedly trade Trae Young to Wizards: trade details and fantasy fallout
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs agree to acquire right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Marlins
PGA: Ryder Cup
Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for mother in New York

Top Clips

nbc_nba_paytonwatson_260107.jpg
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_risacher_260107.jpg
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Stewart drops career-high 31 in win over Bulls

January 7, 2026 09:28 PM
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 31 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, stepping up in Cade Cunningham's absence.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_paytonwatson_260107.jpg
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_risacher_260107.jpg
01:22
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
nbc_roto_herronews_260107.jpg
01:17
How Herro’s return impacts Jovic, Jaquez Jr.
nbc_roto_murphyiii_260107.jpg
01:29
Pelicans’ Murphy III surging amid trade rumors
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
04:42
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
nbc_nba_enjoyjimmybutlerv2_260107.jpg
09:50
Do NBA players care more about winning or money?
nbc_nba_enjoymichaelporterjr_260107.jpg
04:52
Porter Jr. has been ‘fun to watch’ this season
nbc_nba_enjoyjasontatum_260107.jpg
09:49
Should Tatum try to return this season or rest up?
nbc_nba_enjoytraeyoung_260107.jpg
09:15
‘Things just lined up wrong’ for Young with Hawks
nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
flagg_photo.jpg
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_coopertalk_260106.jpg
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260106.jpg
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_260106.jpg
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_dunkcontest_260106.jpg
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
nbc_nba_detroitnyk_260106.jpg
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
nbc_nba_pregame_edwardstalk_260106.jpg
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
nbc_nba_davionintv_260106.jpg
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’
nbc_nba_vincecurry2_260106.jpg
03:29
How Curry views his impact on basketball
nbc_roto_nurkicv2_260106.jpg
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
nbc_roto_traev3_260106.jpg
01:42
Don’t expect a ‘bidding war’ to trade for Young
new_thumb.jpg
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
nbc_roto_gordon_260106.jpg
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters
nbc_nba_nykoutlook_260106.jpg
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons
nbc_nba_okcstruggles_260106.jpg
09:49
Impact of Thunder’s struggle in loss to Hornets

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
nbc_cbb_mullins_260107.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
oly_fs_trials_digitalpreview.jpg
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_cryavlhl_260107.jpg
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
nbc_pl_manugoal2_260107.jpg
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
nbc_pl_burgoal2_260107.jpg
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175236.jpg
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_mcbha_260107.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_manugoal_260107.jpg
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175004.jpg
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
Screenshot_2026-01-07_174317.jpg
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_260107.jpg
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_everedtwo_260107.jpg
01:08
Grealish sent off for second yellow card v. Wolves
nbc_pl_fulwilsongoal_260107.jpg
01:39
Wilson powers Fulham 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leeaaronsongoal_250107.jpg
01:24
Aaronson blasts Leeds ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_goallee3new2_260107.jpg
01:12
Aaronson’s brace has Leeds 3-2 in front of Magpies
nbc_pl_chegoal_260107.jpg
01:24
Delap brings Chelsea level with Fulham
nbc_pl_everedone_260107.jpg
03:20
Keane sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_totpalhinhagoal_260107.jpg
01:00
Palhinha’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
01:19
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal3_260107.jpg
44
Yarmolyuk strikes Bees 3-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
01:13
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton