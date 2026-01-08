 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
49ers vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
49ers vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn

  
Published January 8, 2026 03:35 PM
Okamoto could be 'undervalued' 2026 fantasy asset
January 5, 2026 04:43 PM
The Blue Jays continued their strong offseason by adding Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto on a four-year deal, leaving Eric Samulski to assess what his presence means for Toronto's offseason plans and fantasy assets.

PITTSBURG — Ryan O’Hearn finalized a two-year, $29 million deal with Pittsburgh, the Pirates’ first multi-year free agent agreement nearly in a decade.

The left-handed first baseman and outfielder is coming off the best season of his big league career. O’Hearn hit .281 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs in 2025 and made the All-Star team for the first time while playing for Baltimore and San Diego.

The rare splurge by the Pirates is their second significant acquisition in less than a week. Pittsburgh acquired two-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe from Tampa Bay on Dec. 19 as part of a three-team deal that included sending starting pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston.

Pittsburgh has vowed to build around a pitching staff that includes reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and rookie Bubba Chandler. The Pirates are coming off a 71-91 season in which the offense finished at or near the bottom of the majors in most significant statistical categories, including runs and home runs.