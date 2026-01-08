 Skip navigation
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration

  
Published January 8, 2026 03:33 PM
SEATTLE — Outfielder Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year, $15.65 million contract, a raise from $11.3 million last year.

Arozarena, 30, is on track to be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Acquired from Tampa Bay in July 2024, he hit .238 with a career-high 27 homers and had 76 RBIs and a .760 OPS in his first full season with the Mariners.

A seven-year big league veteran and two-time All-Star, Arozarena has a .250 average with 118 homers and 390 RBIs. He was MVP on the 2020 AL Championship Series.