Rays place OF Jonny DeLuca on 10-day injured list with strained right hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed Jonny DeLuca on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a right hamstring strain, two days after the right fielder was injured on the bases.

Victor Mesa Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Sunday’s game against the Yankees to replace DeLuca and Ryan Vilade started in right field. Mesa is expected to rotate in right field with Vilade and Richie Palacios.

DeLuca is scheduled for an MRI later Sunday and was hurt in the seventh inning during Friday’s 4-2 win over the Yankees when he felt pain hitting an infield single to shortstop José Caballero. DeLuca stayed in the game, but was lifted after advancing to third on a double by Cedric Mullins.

“I was kind of hoping something would change, but going second to third, yeah, there was just no point to keep on running,” DeLuca said Friday after the Rays won to improve to 34-15.

DeLuca is hitting .269 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games. He batted .217 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 2024 after being acquired from the Dodgers for Tyler Glasnow and was limited to 20 games last season because of hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Mesa joined the Rays in a trade from the Marlins on Feb. 6 and was hitting .329 with two homers and seven RBIs in 18 games for Durham. Last season, he batted .188 in 16 games for the Marlins.