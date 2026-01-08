Skip navigation
Nacua, Cook headline Wild Card fantasy rankings
January 8, 2026 01:23 PM
Matthew Berry dives into his RB, WR and TE rankings for the 2026 NFL Playoffs and highlight the two Rams' WRs, James Cook and George Kittle as being great DFS plays.
Related Videos
01:55
Barkley, Purdy rushing lead best Wild Card bets
03:03
Patriots’ defense among top DFS plays vs. Chargers
03:06
Stafford tops playoff QB fantasy rankings
05:04
Expect heavy dose of Jacobs in Packers vs. Bears
06:27
McCaffrey, Barkley will ‘get the workload’ in WC
04:37
Bet the under in expected Jags-Bills slugfest
07:11
Rams -10.5 is a ‘trap line’ in WC vs. Panthers
09:44
Timing of Dolphins firing McDaniel is ‘peculiar’
01:19
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
07:01
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
05:19
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots
04:33
Wild Card Preview: 49ers vs. Eagles
01:52
Could Jaguars make Super Bowl if they beat Bills?
02:09
Consider betting Rams, Eagles to make Super Bowl
10:06
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
07:44
Wild Card Preview: Bills vs. Jaguars
06:43
Wild Card Preview: Packers vs. Bears
08:14
Wild Card Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
02:49
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?
06:16
Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio three times
20:31
PFT Draft: Wild Card quarterback confidence
06:32
Jones: Goal is to be owner with most Super Bowls
03:28
Chiefs acknowledge allegations against Rice
06:31
Tomlin addresses rumors of leaving Steelers for TV
02:57
Williams can’t try to prove too much vs. Packers
04:51
Will Wilson get another NFL roster spot?
10:28
Why did Bucs’ season fall apart under Bowles?
07:57
Will Lamar be playing for Ravens in 2026?
03:11
Simpson declares for NFL draft
06:03
Kiffin not letting certain assistants coach in CFP
Latest Clips
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
02:13
Holmgren rightful favorite to win NBA DPOY award
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
07:35
Mannix: Hawks seek another star after Young trade
12:34
Could Bills or Packers be interested in Harbaugh?
03:32
Lawrence squatted by fan at bar
01:57
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
04:33
Liffmann: Young trade signals ATL has stalled out
01:53
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
01:22
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
