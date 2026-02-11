 Skip navigation
Luis Arraez, a 3-time batting champion, finalizes $12 million, 1-year contract with Giants

  
Published February 10, 2026 07:48 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $12 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old infielder, Arraez led the National League in hits the past two seasons and is expected to be San Francisco’s second baseman for new manager Tony Vitello.

Arraez, a left-handed hitter, batted .292 with eight home runs, 61 RBIs, 181 hits and 11 stolen bases for the San Diego Padres last year. The three-time All-Star spent his first five major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins before they traded him to the Miami Marlins in January 2023. San Diego acquired him in May 2024.

Right-hander Randy Rodríguez was placed on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot.