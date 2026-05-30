Mabrey scores 18, Rice adds 17 as Tempo make first 31 FT attempts in 93-72 win over Storm

Marina Mabrey scored 18 points, rookie Kiki Rice scored 13 of her 17 in the second half and added a season-high four steals, and the Toronto Tempo beat the Seattle Storm 93-72 on Saturday.

Brittney Sykes, who finished last season with the Storm, had 15 points against her former team and rookie Laura Juskaite scored 14, which included a career-high four 3-pointers, for the Tempo (5-4). Maria Conde added 13 points, the rookie’s second consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Toronto set an WNBA record when the Tempo made their first 31 free throws before Teonni Key missed back-to-back foul shots with 58 seconds left and they finished 31 of 33 (94%).

Katie Lou Samuelson made a short turn-around jumper that tied it at 51-all with 3:50 left in the third quarter, but the Storm committed turnovers on their next three possessions as Toronto sparked a 19-5 run over the next three-plus minutes.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 18 points and Jordan Horston added a season-high 15 for Seattle.

The Storm hit 7 of 27 (26%) from 3-point range and attempted only eight free throws, making seven.

Seattle (3-5) is 3-0 this season when shooting 38% or better from behind the arc, 0-6 when it makes 37% or worse.

Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) missed her sixth consecutive game for Seattle.

Toronto beat the Storm 86-73 on May 13, the first win in franchise history.

Up next

Storm: Play Monday at Dallas.

Tempo: Visit New York on Wednesday.