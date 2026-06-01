What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Nashville win by Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin — winner: “The 20 (Christopher Bell) and 19 (Chase Briscoe) were battling so hard in that first corner, it let me get to the inside of the 20 in the first corner there of the restart. And from there, side by side with the 20, and he drove in so deep on that last lap into 1, it allowed me to just barely clear off 2. But man, what an unbelievable day. Starting first, going to last and then back to first. I definitely jumped the start. Looking back at it, just didn’t wait quite long enough. Thank you to this sellout crowd. It’s been an honor.”

Christopher Bell — second: “It’s disappointment. I’ve got nobody, nothing, no circumstances to blame except myself. I just didn’t win the race. That’s all there is to it. I really felt like I was in a pretty good spot being on the outside. Obviously, you wanted to get clear. But once I didn’t get clear, I felt I had the leveraged position being on the inside, and Denny kept getting more and more aggressive with running me up the racetrack, and that brought (Briscoe) in, and yeah, I thought that even whenever (Briscoe) got the big run off (Turn) 4 and got to me, it kind of looked like he was going to go with me and give me a shove. And I’m like, ‘Oh yes, I got it.’ But then he split to the outside, and then I’m like all right, I’m going to get it in the corner, and yeah. Just lost the race.”

Chase Briscoe — third: “I kept trying to back up my entries to get a big run to try and take them three wide. I just kept running each other up the racetrack, so I kept trying to just hit the bottom. Denny kind of went to the apron, and I was going to do a three-wide to the bottom, because I knew if I hit the bottom, they were going to come up. He kind of covered it, so then I went to the top and was able to get to Christopher’s right rear, and then just everybody was just driving in so deep and sliding up the racetrack, and I was just in no-man’s land after that. Hate that we weren’t on the better end of it. We had a really good Toyota and felt it was capable of winning and ended up third. Great day for JGR. We ended up 1-2-3 and just wish we were in first.”

Chase Elliott — seventh: “We got our Chevy pretty good by the end. We caught that caution, which was really nice and was able to get back in the mix. Anytime you’re back in traffic, you have to stick to your guns on what you think your balance is doing. Fortunately, we got the chance to get to the front and got to show that we actually had some OK pace. I’m not sure we had anything for Bell, he was probably the best car. So credit to those guys and obviously to (Denny Hamlin) for getting the job done. Just a solid night. It’s been a really bad month ever since Texas and nice to kind of get the train back on the tracks, I hope, and we can kind of build from here. I heard Tyler (Reddick) was OK, so I”m glad. That was a big hit. Nothing intentional for sure on my end. Ryan was trying to push me in line, and i just got super out of shape, and (Reddick) was just kind of in the end for me spinning. So hate that. But certainly proud of the fight all night to make it a top five, and we’ll go on to to Michigan and try again.”

Bubba Wallace — 32nd: “Minding our own business again. Another week our team doesn’t get the finish they deserve. I’m tired, man. It’s hard to be in the same boat constantly every week. You got to figure out how to put it behind you and show up. I somehow become the bad guy the days following this, but I got to figure out how to be better and learn from it. It’s really hard when you are driving your best and trying to just make progress throughout the race, and you get wiped out. On to Michigan.”

Brad Keselowski — 34th: “I know I got hit from behind. Can’t really put myself in somebody else’s head. It’s a shame. I felt like we had just made the adjustments on the car that we needed to be competitive. And it’s pretty clear he wrecked me intentionally after seeing that replay. So turnabout is fair play.”

AJ Allmendinger — 35th: “Felt nothing until it exploded. No warning signs. Brakes weren’t soft or anything like that. I don’t think I overused them. I think it’s more horsepower, low downforce. I guess we’re using more brake than in the past, but yeah, it sucks. We were having a good day.”

Ross Chastain — 37th: “We had a right-front brake rotor failure. It came apart and I just put it against the fence. You can’t slow down once the rotor is out of it. The car was okay, but it’s a rule that you can’t replace the rotors. It’s a bummer for Trackhouse Racing and our No. 1 Chevrolet team. We had a really good car and that’s something to hang our hats on. We had speed and grip, and we were able to pass cars after starting deep in the field. There’s a lot to take away on the good side.”

Connor Zilisch — 38th: “There was no warning at all. No pedal fade. The team was telling me that we had a little bit more glow than we would like, and that went away as the run went on. It just kind of came as a surprise. It’s unfortunate for our No. 88 Chevrolet team. I felt like we were moving in the right direction. We made up around 15 spots in the first few laps of the race. Just hate to cut another night short.”

WILL BE UPDATED